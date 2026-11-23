Paul Finebaum has made a big prediction for LSU head coach Lane Kiffin in 2027 and beyond.

On Monday, the ESPN personality appeared on “McElroy and Cubelic” and shared his thoughts on Kiffin. LSU is currently 6-5, and Finebaum believes that Kiffin won’t make any changes despite the team’s struggles.

“I think he believes that the brand sells, and I mean, I’m pretty sure that’s how he believes, and I think he’ll keep doing the same thing, except I think they just have to be a little smarter in some areas,” Finebaum said (via On3’s Nick Kosko).

“But on the other hand, when you’re in the quarterback market, and the guy you want is off the board, and then the next guy you have to go steal, which is the one they ended up (with), you’re at the mercy of your own good or bad luck. And he certainly had the bad luck there.

Paul Finebaum on Why Lane Kiffin Won’t Make Changes

“I know this is just going to sound crazy coming from me because I’m pretty loud on Kiffin, but … I just think it was a matter of expectations, and the coach’s job is not to lower expectations because no one would have believed it anyway or cared.

“I just think because of the personality, a lot of folks just got way too high. But I don’t really think Lane Kiffin will take much away from the season. He’s not one of those guys that says, ‘you know what, I’ve learned from that.’ I think he still believes that they are a play here and a play there from being 9-2, which is pretty unbelievable.”

Kiffin joined LSU this year after having a successful run at Ole Miss. Things looked good for the Tigers after they beat Clemson 51-10 in the opener. But after the 32-24 loss to Ole Miss in Week 3, the Tigers have not won more than two straight games all year.

Lane Kiffin Says LSU Will ‘Look at Everything’

What’s interesting is that Finebaum’s comments came after Kiffin said changes will likely be made. With the team struggling on offense, Kiffin told reporters that he will evaluate everything during the offseason.

“We’ll look at everything,” he said, per Glen West of The Bengal Tiger. “We always do, whether we are having 10, 11 win seasons, or a season like this, which I don’t remember when I’ve had one like this. Maybe the second year at FAU, I guess. But we’ll look at everything, and that’s positions, that’s schemes, that’s coaches, that’s everything. That’s what we do, and knowing myself and knowing programs, you’ll see change here very soon.”