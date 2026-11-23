Tennessee already paid the price for Saturday night’s chaos. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin might have to pay up, as well.

Several Vols fans are calling on the SEC to slap Kiffin with a punishment too, after controversial clips of Kiffin from the sideline swiping at the ball in a Tennessee player’s hands have emerged.

The clip, which now has nearly 145,000 views, shows Kiffin swiping at the ball in Tennessee running back Javin Gordon’s hands during the second quarter.

Lane Kiffin Spotted Reportedly Swiping at Tennessee Player

LSU was up 6-0 in the second quarter when Gordon ripped off a solid gain on 2nd-and-13 that carried him toward the Tigers’ sideline. As the Tulane transfer coasted past the bench well out of bounds, Kiffin reached out and tried to punch the ball loose.

Somehow, Kiffin managed to avoid a flag on the play. But Tennessee fans weren’t that forgiving. The storm of comments asked Greg Sankey to take a look at it.

“It appears Kiffin made contact with the UT player – the SEC should impose a hefty fine for that!” One fan wrote. “Greg Sankey, are we going to let coaches do this to players without any repercussions?” another asked.

Kiffin dodging a flag or a fine from this moment is especially bitter for the Vols fans since the SEC hit the Volunteers with a $250,000 fine for the fans throwing golf balls and mustard bottles towards the LSU bench with 3:14 left on the clock.

It was a spitting image of the chaos that unfolded when Kiffin returned to Neyland Stadium back in 2021.

Kiffin didn’t do much to cool the temperature after the game, either. When asked about objects flying toward his sideline again, the LSU coach pointed straight back at Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s SEC Media Days remarks from July, when Heupel joked about Knoxville getting ready for Kiffin’s return.

“Probably not when the coach says that at SEC Media Days, to go buy your golf balls,” Kiffin said postgame. “And I’m not being critical of him. I’m laughing at it. But they listened to their coach. So no, that doesn’t surprise me.”

The Vols knew a fine was coming, but a head coach swiping at an opposing player’s ball is something hard to defend, especially when they have a set precedent for it.

SEC has Set Precedent to Fine LSU’s Lane Kiffin

As College Football HQ On SI’s Matt De Lima noted, the SEC already set a clear precedent for sideline contact by a head coach.

“The league has a template. After Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made contact with a Missouri player during a scuffle near the Crimson Tide bench, Sankey issued a public reprimand and said, ‘Under no circumstances should a coach make intentional contact with a student-athlete on an opposing team’,” De Lima explains.

Even so, De Lima points out why letting this slide puts the SEC on a slippery slope.

“Kiffin’s swipe targeted the ball, and the video doesn’t clearly show whether he touched Gordon, so a suspension looks unlikely. A public reprimand, possibly with a fine, fits the Oats precedent,” De Lima says.

“Kiffin also has little goodwill with the league office. The SEC sued LSU and Kiffin in federal court in September over his push to roster former NFL players, and he drew a formal SEC reprimand for violating the league’s code of ethics in 2009, during his lone season at Tennessee. Another reprimand would cost the conference nothing and send a message to a coach it spent the fall fighting in court.”

Sankey’s two cents on the situation will be awaited.