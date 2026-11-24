The standoff between LSU and the SEC is reaching a tipping point, and every analyst feels some strict action from the SEC is coming.

Paul Finebaum is going all in, vouching for the SEC to entirely throw LSU out of the conference. But Rece Davis offered a more realistic outcome of the entire situation.

Rece Davis on Whether SEC Will Kick LSU Out

“I think LSU will back down, ultimately, and I don’t think LSU will be kicked out of the SEC,” Davis said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“That’s not to say that there aren’t people who will be involved in that vote who would like to. They have stretched the patience of their fellow conference members to the very end and broken most of it. A lot of administrators are really tired of this, the entire act from LSU,” Davis adds.

“I would be very surprised if this actually happens. I believe this is more the SEC reminding LSU that they can do it. There are a lot of people who want to do it, but I think if you took a deep breath, take a step back, you’ll realize this is a pretty mutually beneficial relationship for both.”

As much as Greg Sankey and his entire SEC might have been frustrated with LSU’s continued attempts, they can’t realistically throw out one of it’s biggest TV-revenue generator and championship brands without serious consequences.

SEC was going to hold an official vote on ruling LSU out back in September. However, LSU President Wade Rousse sent a formal letter to Commissioner Greg Sankey confirming that they have locked their roster with only eligible players, and dropped their pursuit of former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris.

So, the SEC pulled the expulsion vote off the agenda for that meeting. The presidents still met on Sept. 10, and held off on passing down any expulsion vote, fines, or suspensions. That didn’t last long, because SEC is once again holding a vote to rule out LSU’s membership.

SEC Meeting Again to Discuss LSU’s Membership

Men’s basketball coach Will Wade actually put former NBA G League player RJ Luis Jr. into a game last week under a Louisiana state-court injunction. That brought expulsion directly back on the table.

Greg Sankey confirmed that conference presidents and chancellors will meet on Thursday, December 3, 2026, to vote on potentially terminating LSU’s membership in the league.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes that there are enough votes if the SEC really wants to drop the hammer.

“They have the votes to kick LSU out,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “There’s a lot of murmur in that room to go ahead and do it. The consequences are massive. We’ve never seen anything quite like this before.”

Yet, Finebaum also says why it’s unlikely to happen.

“Most people don’t think it will happen, but something serious is going to happen, whether they get kicked out or whether there’s a suspension or an expulsion of the coach,” he said. “Nobody really knows for sure, but the SEC is not going to let this go on any longer.”

“This is not a bluff,” Finebaum said. “We are officially at DEFCON 1, and the question is why. The answer is Will Wade.”