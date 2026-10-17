Lane Kiffin, LSU Receive Major News Before Mississippi State Game

The No. 22 LSU Tigers have little to no margin for error after losing their second game of the season last weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats, who were unranked at the time but have since climbed to No. 15 with a 5-1 record.

LSU has a prime opportunity to earn a much-needed ranked win on Saturday when it hosts No. 16 Mississippi State in Baton Rouge at 12 p.m. ET.

LSU Receives Major News Before Kickoff

LSU needs a win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, and Mississippi State’s quarterback injury gives the Tigers a major break.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday night that Mississippi State’s star freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor, who’s already entered early-season Heisman conversations, will likely miss Saturday’s game against LSU because of turf toe. Taylor injured his foot against Missouri on Sept. 26.

“Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will be downgraded to doubtful and is not expected to play at LSU tomorrow,” Thamel posted on X. “He continues to deal with a foot injury/turf toe that he suffered in the Missouri game on Sept. 26.”

The Bulldogs also expect to be without star running back Fluff Bothwell, whom they plan to downgrade to doubtful but haven’t ruled out.

“Mississippi State is also expected to downgrade star RB Fluff Bothwell to doubtful,” Thamel added. “He’s dealing with a lower body injury and left the Alabama game after the game’s first drive. This leaves Mississippi State without its two best offensive players.”

Per ESPN sources, Mississippi State is also expected to downgrade star RB Fluff Bothwell to doubtful. He’s dealing with a lower body injury and left the Alabama game after the game’s first drive. This leaves Mississippi State without its two best offensive players. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 16, 2026\

Who’s Starting at QB for Mississippi State?

With Taylor out, the Bulldogs will likely turn to backup quarterback Parker Puckett, who’s appeared in two games this season and completed 57.1% of his passes for 89 yards on eight completions.

At running back, Mississippi State could use a committee approach to make up for Bothwell’s absence. In the Bulldogs’ last game against Alabama, Bothwell left early with an injury, forcing Kolin Wilson and Xavier Guyton to step up. Both players logged 10 carries in his place, while J.J. Hill added three carries against the Crimson Tide.