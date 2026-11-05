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LSU Drops Whit Weeks Injury Update Before Alabama Game

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BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: Whit Weeks #7 of the Louisiana State Tigers looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers are preparing for a massive SEC football game on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Both teams have supremely talented rosters, and the winner of Saturday’s clash will make a huge statement.

It’s the kind of game that, in a perfect world, would have everyone healthy. No one wants to see star players miss out on the action for a clash like this one.

Unfortunately, the injury reports for these teams are quite crowded heading into Saturday.

One name on LSU’s report, Whit Weeks, has star power at the linebacker position but hasn’t played in a while.

On Wednesday night, LSU provided the latest update on Weeks’ status.

Whit Weeks Injury Update

GettyBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 12: Whit Weeks #7 of the Louisiana State Tigers, Deuce Geralds #99 of the Louisiana State Tigers, Ty Benefield #2 of the Louisiana State Tigers, Princewill Umanmielen #1 of the Louisiana State Tigers, Jordan Ross #29 of the Louisiana State Tigers, and Tamarcus Cooley #0 of the Louisiana State Tigers celebrate after a play during the fourth quarter of a game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The SEC’s official availability report came out Wednesday night and clarified Weeks’ status.

He’s officially listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game. That makes his chances of playing quite low.

Weeks has missed the last four games with a fractured leg.

“Tigers coach Lane Kiffin expressed optimism about Weeks’ return before the team’s bye last week,” ESPN’s Alex Scarborough wrote on Wednesday night. “In four games this season, the former All-SEC linebacker has 23 tackles.”

LSU has gotten used to playing without Weeks, but not having him on the field is still a disadvantage relative to having him out there.

Alabama Injury Troubles

Alabama has a handful of players listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

One of the biggest names is wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who is working to return from arthroscopic knee surgery. He’s joined on the questionable list by running back EJ Crowell cornerback Zabien Brown, center Racin Delgatty and defensive tackle Terrance Green.

ESPN’s Alex Scarborough singled out Crowell, writing: “The former five-star prospect is arguably the team’s most explosive back as he averages 6.8 yards per carry and has four rushing touchdowns this season.”

From an even matchup perspective, maybe things balance out if LSU doesn’t have Weeks and ‘Bama doesn’t have Crowell. But if Crowell is on the field not opposed by Weeks, that’s an edge for the Crimson Tide.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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LSU Drops Whit Weeks Injury Update Before Alabama Game

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