LSU Drops Whit Weeks Injury Update Before Alabama Game

The LSU Tigers are preparing for a massive SEC football game on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Both teams have supremely talented rosters, and the winner of Saturday’s clash will make a huge statement.

It’s the kind of game that, in a perfect world, would have everyone healthy. No one wants to see star players miss out on the action for a clash like this one.

Unfortunately, the injury reports for these teams are quite crowded heading into Saturday.

One name on LSU’s report, Whit Weeks, has star power at the linebacker position but hasn’t played in a while.

On Wednesday night, LSU provided the latest update on Weeks’ status.

Whit Weeks Injury Update

The SEC’s official availability report came out Wednesday night and clarified Weeks’ status.

He’s officially listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game. That makes his chances of playing quite low.

Weeks has missed the last four games with a fractured leg.

“Tigers coach Lane Kiffin expressed optimism about Weeks’ return before the team’s bye last week,” ESPN’s Alex Scarborough wrote on Wednesday night. “In four games this season, the former All-SEC linebacker has 23 tackles.”

LSU has gotten used to playing without Weeks, but not having him on the field is still a disadvantage relative to having him out there.

Alabama Injury Troubles

Alabama has a handful of players listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

One of the biggest names is wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who is working to return from arthroscopic knee surgery. He’s joined on the questionable list by running back EJ Crowell cornerback Zabien Brown, center Racin Delgatty and defensive tackle Terrance Green.

ESPN’s Alex Scarborough singled out Crowell, writing: “The former five-star prospect is arguably the team’s most explosive back as he averages 6.8 yards per carry and has four rushing touchdowns this season.”

From an even matchup perspective, maybe things balance out if LSU doesn’t have Weeks and ‘Bama doesn’t have Crowell. But if Crowell is on the field not opposed by Weeks, that’s an edge for the Crimson Tide.