ESPN FPI Rankings Deliver Major Shakeup for LSU Ahead of Alabama Showdown

The LSU Tigers head into one of their biggest games of the season with added momentum, at least according to ESPN’s latest Football Power Index (FPI) rankings.

After Saturday’s Week 9 action, LSU climbed two spots to No. 5 nationally in ESPN’s updated rankings, moving ahead of SEC rival Alabama just days before the two programs meet in Baton Rouge.

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, dropped one spot to No. 6 despite also enjoying a bye week.

Both teams enter Saturday’s showdown with identical 6-2 records, and with College Football Playoff implications looming, the timing of LSU’s jump couldn’t be more interesting.

LSU Moves Ahead of Alabama in ESPN’s Latest FPI Rankings

ESPN’s updated FPI rankings have LSU sitting at No. 5 nationally with a 24.7 rating, narrowly ahead of Alabama at No. 6 with a 24.5 rating.

The Tigers are now the second-highest-rated team in the SEC, trailing only Georgia.

Here is a look at the updated top 10:

Rank Team FPI 1 Notre Dame 26.8 2 Ohio State 26.2 3 Miami 26.1 4 Georgia 25.4 5 LSU 24.7 6 Alabama 24.5 7 Texas 24.0 8 Indiana 21.9 9 Ole Miss 21.5 10 Utah 18.4

While LSU’s advantage over Alabama is relatively small, the movement is noteworthy considering the two programs are preparing to meet on the field.

It’s important to note that ESPN’s FPI isn’t a traditional poll. The computer model measures team strength and is designed to predict future performance rather than simply reward wins and losses.

Still, LSU’s rise into the top five provides another encouraging sign for a Tigers team looking to make a statement in November.

ESPN Gives LSU Nearly 50% Chance of Making College Football Playoff

LSU’s rise in the rankings comes as the Tigers remain firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.

According to ESPN’s updated FPI projections, LSU has a 48.8% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, along with an 11.7% chance of winning the SEC championship.

The model also gives LSU an 11.7% chance of reaching the national championship game and a 6.3% chance of winning it all.

Interestingly, despite ranking one spot behind LSU, Alabama still holds a higher playoff probability at 60.3%.

The Crimson Tide also has a 16.8% chance of winning the SEC championship.

That difference highlights an important distinction between ESPN’s team-strength rankings and its postseason projections, which also account for factors such as remaining schedules and potential outcomes.

For LSU, the opportunity to improve its postseason outlook is right around the corner.

LSU-Alabama Showdown Could Shape SEC Playoff Race

There is never a shortage of excitement when LSU and Alabama meet, but this year’s matchup carries particularly significant postseason implications.

Both programs enter the game with two losses, making Saturday’s showdown at Tiger Stadium a pivotal moment in their respective seasons.

For LSU, a victory would provide another valuable result against a nationally respected opponent while strengthening its College Football Playoff resume.

It would also give the Tigers an opportunity to create some separation from Alabama in the SEC race.

On the other side, the Crimson Tide will arrive in Baton Rouge looking to build on its 31-20 victory over Texas A&M before the bye week.

Alabama has already suffered conference losses to Georgia and Tennessee, leaving little room for another setback.

LSU faces similar pressure as the regular season enters its final month.

ESPN’s latest FPI rankings suggest the two teams are nearly evenly matched, with just 0.2 points separating their ratings.

However, rankings and projections will mean very little once the ball is kicked off Saturday.

With both programs fighting to keep their championship hopes alive, LSU has an opportunity to prove that its rise past Alabama in ESPN’s rankings is more than just a number.

And with the Crimson Tide coming to Death Valley, the Tigers will get that opportunity on one of college football’s biggest stages.