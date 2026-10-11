LSU, Lane Kiffin Trolled by Kentucky in Relentless Fashion

Lane Kiffin attempted a unique bulletin board stunt for the LSU Tigers before Saturday. He posted a fake quote above the LSU locker room to motivate his team against Kentucky.

Well, the Wildcats redid that locker room gimmick. By relentlessly trolling Kiffin and their SEC rival.

Kiffin took an image of UK quarterback Kenny Minchey with these words: “LSU’s defense hasn’t seen anyone like us and our offensive line yet.” Despite the fact Minchey never shared that quote.

How Kentucky Retaliated Against LSU, Lane Kiffin

Kentucky did more than knock off the No. 10 Tigers with a stunning 35-34 home win.

The social media account went straight after Kiffin with remaking the locker room motivation, then releasing it online.

Except their graphic came with the final score. And a smiling Minchey pointing toward LSU.

Yet that wasn’t the only relentless post from Kentucky after beating LSU.

Other Notable Digs at LSU

Kentucky threw one online jab after another after taking the one point win.

UK posted a smiling Minchey who’s doing a shrug gesture in the end zone.

The admin even posted a peace sign emoji, which signaled UK going for two and the win over the Tigers. Ultimately, Minchey got the final points in.

Kentucky also shared images of its fans flooding the field with the caption “best fans in the world.” But there was even a “Geaux Cats” post from UK’s admin, which is a dig at LSU’s “Geaux Tigers” motivation.

How Kentucky Took Down LSU

New Wildcats head coach Will Stein outsmarted Kiffin in his first meeting against the veteran coach. The matchup pitted two offensive minded coaches against one another.

Kiffin’s offense even won some of their own matches, particularly first downs with LSU hitting 26 compared to the Wildcats’ 19. LSU also gained the upper hand in third downs too, going 7-of-13 there. The Tiger also had more total yards with 410, passing at 316 and in time of possession, holding the football for 32:30.

But Kentucky and Stein exposed a flawed LSU defense. The Wildcats racked up 401 yards on offense, plus wore down the run defense with 155 yards (averaged 4.8 yards per carry). And UK pulled this off while having a fewer time of possession at 27:30.

Turnovers also stalled momentum for LSU, with Kentucky forcing one fumble and picking off one pass.

Running back CJ Baxter led the ground work in hitting 123 yards on 19 carries plus scoring twice. Including the overtime touchdown that came before Minchey’s final sneak. Tight end Willie Rodriguez led with six receptions. Meanwhile, wide receivers Kenny Darby and DJ Miller both caught four passes to lead the team, with the former hitting 79 yards and the latter getting 54.

So the game became a shootout. But Kentucky beat up LSU in the trenches, grabbing eight tackles for a loss compared to LSU’s three.