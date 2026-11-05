LSU Eyeing Big Reunion with Dave Aranda Following Baylor Departure: Report

The Tigers might be bringing one of their legendary defensive masterminds back home. Fresh off his departure from Baylor, Dave Aranda is reportedly in talks to return to LSU for a specialized, analyst-type job, according to ON3’s Daniel Hager.

He’s the same guy who drew up the game plans for LSU’s 2019 title run. And while the deal is still in the works, adding a proven defensive mastermind to the film room could give this staff a heavy secret weapon down the stretch.

The 6-2 LSU is already making their way towards a solid playoff run this season under Lane Kiffin, and Aranda’s advice might be the final push they need.

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Aranda was reportedly in Baton Rouge watching practice for a few days, but nothing is finalized or in the works at this time, sources told On3’s Pete Nakos.

Previously the Tigers’ defensive coordinator, Aranda was the key in LSU’s historic 15-0 campaign and a subsequent National Championship win in 2019. It was the season that caught the attention of Baylor and got him the head coaching job that offseason.

But there’s more to this homecoming that makes it a huge deal for Kiffin and the Tigers.

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If Aranda does return to the Death Valley, that would put both him and former head coach Ed Orgeron on the same staff once again. The same coach who put up one of the best seasons in program history.

Aranda spent four seasons in Baton Rouge from 2016 to 2019, building the suffocating defense that was the key to LSU’s 2019 Championship run alongside Ed Orgeron.

After parting ways with Baylor, stepping straight back onto campus in an analyst role gives LSU an instant film-room weapon. Landing a brilliant mind like Aranda, who already knows how to win inside Death Valley, is a huge luxury for a team pushing through a tough SEC stretch.

Since the whole thing is still in the works, nothing can be said for sure, but if the Tigers do make the announcement soon, the timing would be perfect.

LSU will put Aranda immediately to work as the program prepares for back-to-back massive matchups against Alabama and Texas. Getting him back in the building to scout tendencies and tweak defensive packages mid-season gives this staff a major upper hand down the stretch.

For LSU’s defensive room, adding that level of expertise to the weekly prep is an absolute steal.