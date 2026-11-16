Hilarious Michigan Message Board Post Sums Up Season

It’s been a rough season for the Michigan Wolverines.

And in the world of college football, that can mean a rough time on the message boards where many fans still hang out.

The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode puts together an entertaining piece each week in which he looks at the message boards for some fanbases to see what they’re saying.

This week, he found a particularly amusing post from a Michigan fan. The emotion comes off the back of Michigan’s 31-7 loss on Saturday at Oregon.

Michigan Message Board Post

Rexrode shared just one Michigan post, but it was a good one.

This is what Rexrode had to offer in his Monday article:

Cmastrangelom on Michigan: “My yard has never looked better. My garage is clean. Since my heart and spirit were broken (even before the Michigan State game), I can no longer be hurt by this Michigan team. Fire Kyle Whittingham. Lose a bunch of players I liked to the portal. Start over. It’s inevitable. Any other outcome will only prolong this disaster. For the moment I am delighted to be called a basketball school.”

There are likely some Michigan fans still feeling quite the pain from this season, but one poster appears to have come to grips with the fact that this is quite a bummer of a campaign and instead looked for the positives — like excuses to keep things clean instead of watching some depressing football.

QB Dilemma

This season can also be summed up by the fact that on Saturday, Michigan couldn’t decide whether to play Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr at quarterback, so they played both.

A game at Oregon in the middle of November would’ve been circled before the year as a big one. The Wolverines would’ve hoped to have their offense humming at full strength by the time the Ducks clash rolled around.

Instead, the season has gone sideways and it’s not clear whether the QB of the future is even on the roster.

No wonder Michigan fans are spending their fall Saturdays making sure the yard is in order. The Wolverines certainly haven’t given them much reason to tune in.