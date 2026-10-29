Michigan’s Tommy Carr Might Follow Same Path as Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood’s time at Michigan is probably over.

Tommy Carr, on the other hand, does still have time to state his case — but it might not be as much time as you’d think.

Carr got his first start last Saturday when the Wolverines lost 13-6 in overtime to the Indiana Hoosiers. After playing well in relief of Underwood in his prior game, Carr struggled against IU.

It’s a performance that already has college football analysts wondering if Carr’s starting job will be relatively short-lived.

And in this modern era of college football, if a QB loses a starting job, he doesn’t always stick around long — although to be fair to Carr, his family history at Michigan could make the equation a bit different for him.

Tommy Carr Future

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales and Manny Navarro wrote a new article this week in which they examined which programs would likely be looking for a transfer QB this offseason.

They included Michigan, which does make some sense given Underwood is likely to depart. Still, a transfer quarterback would potentially leapfrog Carr very quickly — and that’s a reality the duo acknowledges.

“Michigan’s offense is a disaster,” Morales and Navarro write. “Bryce Underwood has come nowhere close to living up to expectations. Tommy Carr hasn’t impressed — though he is just a freshman — and offensive coordinator Jason Beck has had no answers. The Wolverines aren’t likely going to roll with the same QBs next year, especially in a pressure-packed situation following a disappointing first season for Kyle Whittingham.”

Writing that that Michigan isn’t “likely going to roll with the same QBs next year” is not a good sign for Carr.

As a freshman, he’s the kind of player a coaching staff would generally like to be able to wait and see develop. But Underwood’s struggles forced Whittingham’s hand — and now Whittingham’s job security could soon force him to make another call that pushes Carr out, too.

Tommy Carr Can Make a Case

Michigan has five regular season games left.

Assuming the Wolverines don’t do something odd and go back to Underwood, that’s five games for Carr to make a case that he should be Michigan’s starter next season and that a transfer acquisition should be as his backup, not to overtake him.

That’s not a lot of time, but modern college football moves very quickly. It’s the time Carr has.

And there’s one way more than any other he could endear himself to Michigan in a hurry — when the Wolverines go to Columbus on Nov. 28 for The Game, he could beat Ohio State.