Michigan 4-Star Recruit Makes Statement on Commitment Amid Struggles

The Michigan Wolverines don’t have a lot to be happy about right now.

Their loss on Saturday night to Michigan State feels like a new low point in what has already been a brutal season.

Their in-state rival Spartans aren’t in a good place as a program. It’s not a game that Michigan had any business losing.

But on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, it was Michigan State 15, Michigan 6.

It’s the kind of defeat that raises questions about firings, and it also makes a fanbase worry that recruits may start to change their minds.

Michigan did get good news on that front on Saturday, though.

Michigan Commit Statement on Plans

Four-star defensive line commit Xavier Muhammad has received interest even after committing to Michigan, including from the Texas Longhorns.

That has created a lot of chatter about what might happen with Muhammad, but the defensive lineman from Shadow Creek High School in Texas isn’t listening to the Longhorns.

Muhammad gave a statement to 247 Sports about the status of his commitment:

“First, I want Michigan fans to know how much I appreciate the love and support you’ve shown me and my family throughout this process. It truly means a lot. I’m also grateful for the opportunity Texas presented and the interest they’ve shown in me. I have nothing but respect for their program and coaching staff. However, my commitment to Michigan is solid, and I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

It’s important to note that Muhammad made that statement before the Wolverines lost to the Spartans, so there’s not a guarantee that his mind won’t change.

A few hours before Michigan lost on Saturday, Texas beat Missouri. The Longhorns have turned their season around after some worries early.

Until a recruit fully signs to his new program, there’s going to be worry, though — particularly with the direction this season has taken at Michigan.

Kyle Whittingham Question

The one other question for Michigan and its recruits surrounds head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Given how this year has gone, there are already desires from some in the fanbase to move on from their coach even in just his first season.

Questions about a head coach’s job status can only be bad news for recruiting, at least as it pertains to current commits. No one wants to come into an uncertain situation that could have a different leader sooner rather than later.

It’s unlikely that Michigan would actually move on from Whittingham this fast, but it’s something that bears watching, because a coaching change doesn’t just impact the current roster but the future roster, too.