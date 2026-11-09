National Champion Rival Coach of Michigan Called Fit for Newly Open OC Job

Kyle Whittingham pulled off two head-turning moves during his first season with the Michigan Wolverines. Firing offensive coordinator Jason Beck Sunday rises as the second one.

Whittingham’s decision comes amid an awful Saturday outing against a struggling Michigan State team. Plus arrives in a season starting quarterback Bryce Underwood got benched. But “Whitt” clearly saw enough in the 15-6 loss at Ann Arbor to remove the nation’s highest paid offensive coordinator.

So now Michigan opens up the nation’s latest attractive offensive coordinator opening. And in the same conference that’s seen Oregon and more recently, Nebraska, fire its own play-callers.

But one analyst immediately presented a past fierce rival of the Wolverines who could be worth calling.

Possible Coordinator Fit With Michigan

Past 2024 national champion for Ohio State and current Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is one to watch. Kelly should field new calls this offseason and potentially jump from the Wildcats.

Already Michigan Wolverines on SI analyst Trent Knoop lists Kelly as the first connection Whittingham should make.

“It’s clear that Chip Kelly doesn’t want to become a head coach again and is happy coordinating offenses. He’s done magic with Northwestern this season, since taking over the position under David Braun. The Wildcats have caught life, and have the No. 38 total offense in the nation,” Knoop wrote.

Furthermore, Kelly has done wonders with Aidan Chiles behind center, who struggled at Michigan State and Oregon State before skyrocketing with the Wildcats. Whittingham never faced Kelly’s offenses at Ohio State during that famed 2024 Buckeyes title run. But Knoop calls Kelly “a home run hire” should Whittingham pursue him.

Fast-Rising Offensive Coordinator Among Others to Watch

Whittingham, however, may end up hiring someone he’s more familiar with. Plus enjoyed previous success with. But that’ll mean coaxing Andy Ludwig out of retirement.

Ludwig and Whittingham rose to immense success together at Utah. That includes the two Rose Bowl trips of 2021 and 2022. Michigan, however, becomes a more higher demanding job compared to what Ludwig faced at his previous OC stops especially Vanderbilt. Still, he brings a proven track record with Whittingham.

Another bold idea is Whittingham siphoning from a past rival. In this case, grabbing Aaron Roderick from BYU. “Whitt” did something similar in snatching Jay Hill from Provo. Roderick previously worked with Whittingham from 2005 to 2016 before heading to the Beehive State rival.

Or Whittingham can strike while the iron’s hot in Westwood, by landing UCLA OC Dean Kennedy. He’s produced the nation’s No. 14 ground game amid the Bruins’ resurgence on the gridiron during their unbeaten run. Like Kelly, Kennedy will field larger offers in all likelihood.

Bolder Name to Consider, Which Could Help Bryce Underwood

Whittingham faces losing Underwood to the transfer portal too. Perhaps he can keep Underwood in nailing the next OC hire.

That means thinking outside of his personal box too. So that’s why Kliff Kingsbury surfaces here.

Hiring Kingsbury means adding Air Raid wrinkles in Ann Arbor. Although Kingsbury worked with dual-threat Jayden Daniels during his breakout rookie season with the Washington Commanders in 2024. So Kingsbury presents an offense that could pique the interest of Underwood. Yet even if Underwood exits, Tommy Carr and 2026 signing Brady Smigiel are prime fits for Kingsbury’s offense too.

Overall, Whittingham now has to make his biggest coaching hire yet during his Michigan chapter. Even if it means luring in a past bitter rival of the Wolverines like Kelly, or going after the Los Angeles Rams assistant Kingsbury.