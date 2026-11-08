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Kyle Whittingham Buyout Details in Contract Show Cost for Michigan to Fire Coach

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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first half while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kyle Whittingham is in his first year with the Michigan Wolverines as their head football coach.

There will be fans calling for him not to get a second season and instead for Michigan to move on by paying the buyout amount in his contract.

It’s been a bigger struggle this season for Michigan than anyone hoped. Whittingham didn’t get enough out of Bryce Underwood, so he benched him for Tommy Carr, and it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Carr, either.

That was before Michigan went out and didn’t score through three quarters against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 7.

More and more, the Wolverines’ fanbase is getting upset with Whittingham. Where exactly will that lead? Only time will tell — but it could be expensive.

Kyle Whittingham Contract Details

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 03: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Whittingham came to Michigan to begin his coaching tenure with the 2026 season, and he got a hefty contract to do so.

He signed a five-year deal with a base salary of $41 million.

That began with an $8 million salary for 2026, going up by $100,000 each year, according to GBM Wolverine.

Kyle Whittingham Buyout Details

GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines talks with the referees in the first half while playing the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Whittingham being fired without cause would result in him being paid 75% of his remaining salary, according to GBM Wolverine.

That means, for example, that he’d get paid 75% of $33 million if he was fired after the 2026 season. That works out to a $24.75 million buyout — which certainly isn’t an unheard-of total in modern college football.

GBM Wolverine explained the outlook like this in an article earlier this season: “The good news for Michigan is that they aren’t paying any other buyouts to former coaches. (Sherrone) Moore was fired for cause, and former head basketball coach Dusty May left for the NBA on his own. So, if Michigan wanted to pay the buyout, they probably have the money to do so.”

It still would be a pretty rough look for Michigan to move on from its new coach after just a single season, although the Moore situation didn’t set up the Wolverines to have the best head coach hiring cycle ever.

The reality is that Whittingham seemed like a quality hire based on his strong past, but it hasn’t worked out the way they hoped in Ann Arbor.

Whittingham isn’t necessarily a goner, but if he is at some point, Michigan can probably afford to make that happen.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Kyle Whittingham Buyout Details in Contract Show Cost for Michigan to Fire Coach

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