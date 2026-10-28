Bryce Underwood Leaving Michigan Made Clear in New Report

The Michigan Wolverines made a quarterback change away from Bryce Underwood, plugging in Tommy Carr for his first career start last weekend.

That could be tough to come back from. Underwood’s time in Ann Arbor might be over.

There’s a lot of season left, so it’s too soon to say anything definitively. Michigan might decide Carr isn’t ready and go back to Underwood at some point.

But this wasn’t the coaching staff that recruited Underwood, and his inability to live up to his hype thus far likely points in an obvious direction, toward a change of scenery.

Bryce Underwood Future

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales recently wrote an article about the complicated quarterback situations around college football.

He actually included Underwood in a different category, though, the less complex realities.

“It simply hasn’t worked for former five-star and No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood at Michigan,” Morales wrote on Monday. “He was benched for true freshman Tommy Carr and will likely need to find a change of scenery.”

Morales stops just short of saying Underwood will leave for sure. And to be fair, in this modern world of college football where quarterbacks can command a lot of money (and where Underwood came to Michigan for a lot of money), it can be a bit harder to predict exact outcomes.

But nothing about Underwood’s time with the Wolverines has made it seem like he’s going to stick around for a third year.

Bryce Underwood Transfer Potential

The most intriguing part of a potential Underwood transfer would be figuring out where he might end up. It’d be tough to call.

In a lot of ways, he’d be like Dylan Raiola. Raiola was the No. 1 recruit in his class, flipped late to Nebraska, spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers and then transferred.

Raiola ended up at Oregon, where he was expected to back up Dante Moore before becoming the starter a year later, but a Moore injury has accelerated that timeline (and Raiola has struggled).

That could end up being the type of option Underwood is looking at. Either he goes to a prominent program with no guarantee of starting, or he heads to a smaller program but with a guaranteed starting gig.

Some mid-level D-I teams would surely like the chance to have the former No. 1 overall recruit on their roster.

Underwood will still have plenty of believers. It’ll be up to him to find the spot that helps him believe in himself the best.