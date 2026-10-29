Michigan Could Make Abrupt Kyle Whittingham Decision: Report

The Michigan Wolverines might not have to wait long before making another major decision about their football program.

Kyle Whittingham is only seven games into his first season in Ann Arbor, but a 4-3 start and an impending change at athletic director have reportedly raised questions behind the scenes about whether he’ll be back in 2027. One industry source offered a particularly blunt assessment of the situation.

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Could Be One-Year Coaching Hire

CBS Sports’ John Talty, Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer reported that multiple industry sources believe Michigan could return to the head-coaching market after just one season with Whittingham.

The possibility has received little public attention, according to the report, but discussions have been taking place in college football circles. CBS described Whittingham, 66, as a bridge hire and raised the question of whether that bridge could last only one year.

One unnamed industry source put the uncertainty more bluntly.

“I think they know this isn’t the long term,” the source told CBS Sports. “It’s just do you rip it up after one year?”

The report did not say Michigan has decided to fire Whittingham or begun searching for his replacement. Instead, the uncertainty involves how the school evaluates his first season while also preparing to hire a new athletic director.

Whittingham arrived last December after spending more than two decades leading Utah. Michigan gave him a five-year contract through 2030, bringing in an experienced coach following Sherrone Moore’s dismissal.

Seven games later, the Wolverines are 4-3 and have dropped three of their last four, including Saturday’s 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana. Michigan is also 1-3 in Big Ten play, a rough start for a program that beat Oklahoma in September.

All three losses have been decided by seven points or fewer. Iowa edged Michigan 20-19, Minnesota won 20-14 and Indiana needed overtime. The Wolverines have been close in each defeat, but those results have left them fighting to avoid a disappointing finish.

Michigan’s Athletic Director Search Could Affect Kyle Whittingham

Another part of the equation is Warde Manuel, the athletic director who hired Whittingham. Manuel is scheduled to step down at the end of the year, and Michigan officially launched a national search for his successor this week.

The school retained search firm ZRG Turnkey to help with the process. President-elect C. Cybele Raver and current president Domenico Grasso are leading the search, which industry sources told CBS they believe Michigan wants to settle before considering any football coaching change.

That leaves the possibility of a new athletic director inheriting a head coach hired by the previous administration, with Michigan’s final five games still to be played.

The schedule won’t make the decision any easier. After a road trip to Rutgers and a home game against Michigan State, the Wolverines still have Oregon, UCLA and Ohio State ahead. CBS raised a possible 6-6 finish as one scenario that could force difficult conversations.

Michigan’s offense has struggled to provide much help. The Wolverines are averaging 20.3 points per game, and they failed to score a touchdown against Indiana. Whittingham acknowledged afterward that the coaching staff needed to find answers, particularly with the run game and red-zone offense.

For now, Michigan’s next move remains uncertain. But the fact that sources are discussing whether a five-year hire should last only one season shows how quickly the questions have developed in Ann Arbor.