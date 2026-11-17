The Michigan Wolverines have had a near-nightmare season, including at the quarterback position.

Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr have both struggled to prove that they’re the answer for Michigan at the most important position in sports, and the QB question has persisted all year long heading into the stretch run.

This weekend, Michigan will take on undefeated UCLA, which isn’t a great time to have quarterback uncertainty — but that’s exactly what the Wolverines have.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke to the media on Monday and provided some new insight, although he might have left everyone with more questions than answers.

Michigan QB Decision

Michigan hasn’t named a starting quarterback for the UCLA game.

“We will have an open competition this week between our two guys and see who comes away with it,” Whittingham told reporters on Monday.

Underwood began the season as the starter, his second year in Ann Arbor after being the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025 and making his late flip from LSU to Michigan.

After Underwood couldn’t get anything going, Michigan turned to Carr — who has struggled aside from a solid performance against lowly Rutgers.

Now, Michigan is trying to figure things out with just two games left in the regular season. They host UCLA before going to Columbus to play Ohio State.

Michigan QB Stats

Carr and Underwood both struggled immensely at Oregon on Saturday.

Carr was 4-for-12 passing for 45 yards. He also ran nine times for 43 yards.

Underwood completed 2-of-8 passes for 26 yards. He also ran twice for three yards.

At this point, it feels more and more like Michigan’s 2027 starting quarterback might not be on their current roster.

It’s also not clear whether Kyle Whittingham will get a second season with Michigan. Upheaval could be coming.

For now, though, the Wolverines have two QBs competing to start this weekend against spotless UCLA.