The North Carolina State Wolfpack officially introduced Philip Rivers as their new head football coach earlier this week.

Rivers was a star at NC State and is now coming back to try and revive the program.

He’ll get a chance to do it in unique fashion. His son Gunner, a four-star recruit, is a high school senior committed to play at NC State.

Gunner was already committed to the Wolfpack before his dad took the job.

Rivers has been coaching his son at a private high school in Alabama, and now they’re set to take a big step up together.

Ironically, in his opening press conference, Rivers couldn’t say much about that possibility.

Philip Rivers Comments on Coaching Son Gunner

Rivers was asked in his welcome press conference about Gunner, as could be expected.

He didn’t say much.

“I cannot comment on the ’27 recruiting class,” Rivers said. “But our whole family is excited about coming to Raleigh.”

There are rules in place that prevent coaches from talking about prospective recruits before they sign with a program, and since that hasn’t happened yet, Rivers avoided saying anything.

There’s a bit of nuance when it comes to family in these situations, but Rivers and NC State played it safe.

Soon enough, Gunner will eventually sign, and that will start the questions.

Will Rivers start his son as his first QB in his first college job? Will Rivers instead pursue a big-name transfer portal quarterback to start over his son?

It creates a fascinating dynamic and subplot as Rivers makes the big jump from high school to college on the sidelines.

Gunner Rivers Recruiting

One positive for Philip Rivers is that his son can really play, and that should help make the case for him to be on the field, not just his last name.

Gunner has been playing for his dad at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama, and he’s a four-star recruit.

247 Sports ranks Gunner Rivers as the No. 4 QB prospect in his class, as well as the No. 1 recruit in all of Alabama.

Gunner also had notable offers from Auburn, Miami, South Carolina and Boston College, so it wasn’t just Philip’s alma mater taking a close look.

It’ll be Rivers who has to worry closely about his son’s development as a college QB now. That could work out quite nicely, or it could make everything a little awkward. Only time will tell.