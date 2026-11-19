The New Mexico Lobos are facing a nearly must-win game on Saturday against Wyoming. A Mountain West Conference title game spot is within reach, and at least a conceptual chance to stay alive for the Group of 6’s College Football Playoff berth behind Boise State, too.

Most likely, the CFP is too far gone, but the conference championship opportunity is still in play. New Mexico and Wyoming both have one conference loss, and this is Wyoming’s last conference game, while the Lobos still have one more next week.

So yeah, it’s a big game, and that makes the quarterback uncertainty for New Mexico a badly timed circumstance.

Head coach Jason Eck hasn’t assured any changes, but he’s also implied that they could be in the cards if needed.

Toa Fa’avae has been the man at QB this season for New Mexico, but it sounds like everything is on the table for this big game.

New Mexico QB Decision

This question has arisen because Fa’avae struggled against UNLV, completing 7-of-14 passes for just 40 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Eck was asked on Monday if he considered pulling Fa’avae, and he said he hadn’t.

“I think that’s a fair question,” Eck said, via the Albuquerque Journal.

So what now?

“All our quarterbacks gotta be ready,” Eck said.

Fa’avae has six games this season with fewer than 100 passing yards. He often uses his legs to make plays.

Still, New Mexico’s best chance of beating Wyoming comes from having an attack that can put pressure on the defense in multiple ways.

Luke Moga split time with Fa’avae early in the year, but when the lefty got the full-time job, he led New Mexico on a six-game win streak and into the AP Top-25 for the first time in program history.

Eck also commented on one open deep ball that Fa’avae missed that proved costly against UNLV.

“It’s a midrange jumper,” Eck said. “You gotta put it off the glass and put it in the hoop… It’s a very makeable play that you gotta make, that we gotta hit.”

Fa’avae hasn’t hit the makeable plays as often as New Mexico would like through the air in recent weeks.

Toa Fa’avae Comments

Fa’avae spoke to media Wednesday, and the Albuquerque Journal shared this thought from the QB:

“I’m not happy with how I played (against UNLV). But just gotta keep going, keep trying to get better every day, and put it past me and learn from it.”

It seems likely that Fa’avae will still be the top option against Wyoming, and he’ll have to show he has learned from his struggles, or Moga might get a chance again.