Urban Meyer disagreed with what Desmond Howard had to say about Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Triple Option,” the former Ohio State head coach defended Smith after Howard made interesting comments about him. Smith is a Heisman favorite, but Howard said he needs to make more plays in big games.

“He’s gonna win [the Heisman]. Are we kidding? The bad taste was the USC and Oregon [losses]… the way the team looked,” Meyer said. “Did he do everything possible to go win those games? Yeah, he did. The fact that Desmond Howard said, ‘I don’t see him making plays in the big games’… I don’t agree with that.”

Howard discussed Smith while appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” last week. The former Michigan star said he needed more “moments of competition” to beleive Smith is “the guy” when it comes to being a Heisman winner.

Desmond Howard Has Concerns With Jeremiah Smith

“When you talk about Jeremiah, it’s more than just losing Julian Sayin,” Howard said. “You’ve got to have those moments. In the last two years, give me one game where Jeremiah Smith, the wide receiver at Ohio State, was the difference in a big game in the last two years. This season and last season. Give me that game. As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and these one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that make me say, ‘he was the guy.'”

Through 10 games this year, Smith has caught 80 passes for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has scored at least one touchdown in all but one game this year (Kent State), and has posted at least 68 receiving yards in every game.

Ryan Day Details Plan for Jeremiah Smith

Last weekend, Smith caught 11 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in Ohio State’s 28-19 victory over Northwestern. He is now the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

“The No. 1 goal is to win, but we also have an obligation to this young man, what he’s done for our program, who he is as a person, how he plays, what he does for his teammates, what he means to this program,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the Northwestern game, per ESPN. “He deserves the opportunity to touch the football. … We put the plan together, and I thought there was a lot of good things on how we were really trying to work on that, because everybody in the country, the first thing they’re going to do is stop No. 4.”