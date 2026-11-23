The North Dakota State Bison are already in the clubhouse.

They have played their eight Mountain West Conference games and now have to wait it out and see what happens in the league standings to determine spots in the conference title game.

Ironically, NDSU will play San Jose State this week in a non-conference game despite being from the same conference, but that’s an offshoot outcome from the Bison’s move up from FCS to FBS. It’s just a scheduling fluke.

Regardless of what happens for the Bison against the Spartans this weekend, their fate for the league championship game is out of their hands.

There are scenarios where it’s handled on other fields, but there are also scenarios where computers get involved.

Here’s what you need to know.

NDSU Mountain West Title Game Scenarios

North Dakota State has concluded its conference slate with a 6-2 record. Wyoming is also 6-2.

New Mexico is 6-1, while Air Force and UNLV are 5-2.

That’s a lot of teams bunched up at the top.

This week, Air Force plays New Mexico, while UNLV plays Nevada — who isn’t in the title game picture.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly spelled this out in a new article after Saturday’s results:

“Last year, the Mountain West needed to go to the computers — a mix that includes my SP+ ratings — to break a four-way tie and determine its title game. Unless Nevada upsets UNLV, they’ll be looking to the computers again. New Mexico is 6-1, Air Force and UNLV are 5-2, and both North Dakota State and Wyoming are in the clubhouse at 6-2. If New Mexico beats Air Force, the Lobos are in, and if Nevada pulls an upset, that will clinch a title game berth for NDSU. If UNLV beats Nevada instead, the computers will decide among NDSU, UNLV and Wyoming. And if both UNLV and Air Force prevail, computers will decide both title game spots. Messy!”

The computer systems would essentially be determining the strength of each team based on various metrics. It’d be quite the way to choose who plays for the Mountain West title.

What Can NDSU Do?

While the computer metrics aren’t all fully known in their entire depth, it can’t hurt for NDSU to put together a strong showing against SJSU.

Anything to show on paper that the Bison are a good football team can only help in a computer-based tiebreaker.

It may not get to the computers, but NDSU would love to play for the conference title, so whoever they’ve got to convince to let them in the Mountain West championship game, they’ll do their best to do that.