North Dakota State has enjoyed plenty of success in the first season of FBS play after dominating the FCS.

Now, NDSU could add one more feather to the program’s first-year FBS cap on Friday against San Jose State. If the Bison beat the Spartans, NDSU will pass James Madison and Jacksonville State for the most wins by a former FCS power in the first year of FBS play.

Both JMU and JSU won nine games in their respective FBS debuts years earlier. NDSU played both teams in past FCS title games before the Dukes and Gamecocks moved up.

The Bison notably beat JSU to open this season at the Fargodome in August, a 33-7 victory. NDSU went on a five-game winning streak before hitting a rough patch with UNLV and New Mexico at midseason.

Since then, the Bison have reeled off three consecutive wins over UTEP, Hawaii and Northern Illinois. That gave the Bison a 6-2 conference record in the program’s first year of Mountain West Conference play.

Friday’s game against SJSU won’t count toward the Mountain West season, but the Bison need to win in order to have any hope of a title game appearance on Dec. 4.

How NDSU’s Mountain West Title Chances Look

The Bison will sit well with a win in San Jose on Friday, and the Herd will have some clarity right away later in the afternoon.

New Mexico leads the conference at 6-1 and faces Air Force, which has a 5-2 mark. Whether the Falcons or Lobos win, NDSU still has a shot with a win over the Spartans.

If Air Force wins, that could land the Bison in a four-way or five-way tie at 6-2 in the conference. NDSU has wins over Air Force and Wyoming but losses to New Mexico and UNLV.

With UNLV’s overall performance at 7-4, the Bison should hold the edge in the computer rankings despite the 13-7 midseason loss. NDSU gets to play in the Fargodome again for the title game if Air Force beats the Lobos and if the Bison finish ahead of New Mexico in the computer rankings.

NDSU Perfect at Home

Nearly a year since NDSU’s shocking home FCS playoff loss, the Bison were perfect at home in Year One of FBS play.

It started with a convincing win over the Gamecocks, where the Bison looked as dominant as ever. The Bison then beat Fordham comfortably and handled Wyoming in the first Mountain West game at the dome.

NDSU also overcame slow starts against Nevada and UTEP to put away both conference foes. The Bison dominated NIU for three quarters on Saturday and held off the Huskies late in a 31-25 victory.

NDSU has scored at least 28 points in every home game this season, and the Bison defense never allowed more than 25 points in a game. It’s not new for the Bison as the Fargodome had been one of the toughest places to play during the FCS dynasty and the program’s previous tenure in Division II before the 2004 season.