Notre Dame Gets Sudden Injury News on Miami Star Malachi Toney Ahead of Saturday

There isn’t a bigger game in college football on Saturday night than when the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes in South Bend.

For the Fighting Irish, this very well could be their season. They lost a heartbreaker to the BYU Cougars a few weeks ago, and while they could finish with a 10-2 record if they lose to Miami, their best win would be against an unranked Wisconsin Badgers team. That would leave them with one of the weaker resumes among the teams in the playoff picture.

However, ahead of Saturday’s game, some massive injury news surfaced Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame Gets Injury News on Miami WR Malachi Toney

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Miami superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney is dealing with an ankle injury, and his status for Saturday night’s contest is uncertain.

Via Thamel: “Miami star Malachi Toney is dealing with an injured ankle and his status for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame is uncertain, sources tell me and @max_olson. Toney is expected to press and attempt to play, given the magnitude of the game.”

NEWS: Miami star Malachi Toney is dealing with an injured ankle and his status for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame is uncertain, sources tell me and @max_olson. Toney is expected to press and attempt to play, given the magnitude of the game. https://t.co/Uo38qFaLM8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 4, 2026

Toney’s 2026 Season With Miami

Toney is the most important piece of the Miami offense and is by far quarterback Darian Mensah’s go-to weapon.

The sophomore wide out has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, averaging 14.1 yards per reception.

He’s coming off an outing against North Carolina in which he had seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Toney has scored two or more touchdowns in each of his last three games.