Notre Dame ‘Very Likely’ to Win Over All-American Selection at Miami Showdown

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish is rolling out prominent guests for the Miami showdown on Saturday. Not just limited to ESPN College GameDay either. One prominent four-star football recruiting visitor and Navy All-American selection could very well catapult ND to the top of his list after meeting with Marcus Freeman and company.

This particular blue chip athlete is helping headline a deep list of talented players flocking to South Bend. All before Notre Dame attempts to stun the No. 1 team in the nation the Hurricanes.

Who is Visiting Notre Dame for Miami Contest

Notre Dame reporter for The Week 0 podcast Ryan Fravel revealed wide receiver/defensive back Jayce Halasz is coming.

But Fravel added some telling intel that will grab the attention of ND fans.

“I’ve been informed that this visit could ‘Very likely vault the Irish to the top of his list,'” Fravel shared via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Halasz is flying via the state of Washington to watch Freeman, quarterback CJ Carr and ND in action. Which additionally becomes his first South Bend trip, per Fravel.

Notre Dame can Attempt Huge Recruiting Swing Here

Halasz is exploding via the 2028 recruiting class out of Graham Kapowsin High in Washington. The big receiver recently executed this head turning catch during his most recent prep game in the Apple State.

So multiple Power Four schools have taken notice of his impressive game. Oregon hosted him and his family multiple times and once appeared to be the favorite. However, that came before the Ducks fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

So Notre Dame is clearly aiming to crank up its personal interest in Halasz. Outside of Freeman, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock plus wide receivers coach Mike Brown are likely going to deliver the full court press to win over Halasz as a recruit.

Notre Dame can Pull Off Massive Coup Here

Halasz gets his chance to see firsthand how a Carr-led Fighting Irish offense operates. Especially with the nation’s top-ranked team in the same venue.

ND in the process can gain an explosive long striding weapon to open up future Fighting Irish offenses. Halasz shows a strong mix of speed and hops when going after the football.

Halasz goes both ways too, but that means he’ll know how defensive backs think and how to exploit them. Especially when identifying what coverages they’re running on the field and finding the soft spot. ND can swoop up a potentially strong cerebral wideout here too.

Halasz’s future likely lies on offense, given he’s already a past 1,000-yard performer. Notre Dame must replace Jordan Faison soon anyway as the leading wideout is a senior. ND could even gain a potential future Micah Gilbert through Halasz, as the prep prospect owns near similar 6-foot-2 height.

Regardless, an ND upset of Miami certainly can help persuade Halasz to chose South Bend as his next home.