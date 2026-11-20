Oregon recruit Brayton Feister has been issued a suspension in the middle of the Ohio high school football playoffs, along with his brother Brydon, as they are under investigation for possible recruiting violations.

The pair of brothers are star linebackers at Massillon High School, one of the state’s most storied programs — once coached by the legendary Paul Brown.

Before this year, the Feister brothers played at Archbishop Hoban in Akron.

Brayton is a senior, and Brydon is a junior, and before this season they turned up at Massillon to play for the Tigers.

Friday night is the regional final, with eight teams left in each division of OHSAA football playoff brackets. And on Thursday night, the Ohio athletic association handed down a 30-day suspension for the brothers.

Why Are Feister Brothers Suspended?

The OHSAA is investigating potential recruiting violations that brought the Feister brothers from Hoban to Massillon.

This is what The Canton Repository wrote in its article about the situation:

For weeks, the OHSAA had asked Bo Feister where he got the money for hundreds of thousands of dollars in apparent cash purchases during a span of three weeks last spring. The family bought a $360,000 house in Massillon, without a mortgage, according to public records. A source familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly, has told the Canton Repository the inquiry also involves a Dodge Charger, valued at $107,00, and a Dodge Durango, valued at $35,000.

According to The Canton Repository, the OHSAA has not received the information they have requested about “where this money came from.”

Massillon is slated to play its third playoff game on Friday night — they have yet to allow a point in defeating Columbus St. Francis DeSales 48-0 (against Ryan Day’s son RJ, the opposing QB) and in handing Big Walnut its first loss, 21-0.

The regional final is against Columbus area powerhouse Bishop Watterson, which is 11-0.

Massillon’s only loss this season came to Cornerstone Christian, a school from Texas.

Retroactive Eligibility Questions

One of the questions being asked around the state of Ohio is whether Massillon should be punished for knocking out other teams while using players that may have been recruited against OHSAA rules.

It appears the situation has not developed quickly enough to take Massillon itself out of the postseason, if that would even be in play.

But it does appear the OHSAA is taking a stand against the Feister brothers being able to play.

If Massillon wins Friday night, it advances to the state semifinal. There would be two more potential games to play.

The Feister brothers’ eligibility watch likely isn’t done yet, whether their last-minute push to play on Friday night comes through or not.