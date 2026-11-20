The Oregon Ducks have surprised the college football world by making a late push toward the College Football Playoff.

That surge will face its next challenge beginning Friday night, when Oregon takes on Michigan State on the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

The Ducks then play Washington next weekend, and after those two games, it’ll be conference championship weekend before a CFP field is selected.

When Oregon got to three losses earlier this season, the Ducks seemed done, but the field has twisted and turned and the Ducks most certainly are not done.

They were ranked No. 13 in the latest CFP rankings.

This is the last year of the 12-team field, and one spot is reserved for a Group of 6 team — with Boise State at No. 17 currently the only G6 team with a ranking.

That means that of the teams above Oregon, the Ducks need to leapfrog at least two.

How Oregon Can Make CFP

Oregon’s path to the College Football Playoff begins with a simple task: Finish the regular season 2-0.

If the Spartans or Huskies pulled off an upset, the Ducks’ dreams of the CFP would end.

But if Oregon can close with two wins in games they’re favored in, then things can start to get interesting. That puts them in position to see teams above them fall below them.

The No. 12 team in the rankings is Texas Tech. That’s the most obvious team for the Ducks to root against. A loss by the Red Raiders would certainly push them below Oregon.

Then you’ve got teams Nos. 8-11 — Indiana, Tennessee, BYU and Wake Forest. Maybe the Hoosiers would stay above the Ducks with another loss, but the other three seem primed to drop below Oregon if they slip up.

It seems unlikely Oregon could get leapfrogged from behind by No. 14 Ohio State, who the Ducks recently beat.

It’s likely a simple case of two wins by Oregon and some help from above.

Dylan Raiola Question

One thing worth watching if the Ducks do squeak into the CFP: How does that impact Dylan Raiola’s future?

Raiola went from looking like a guy probably on his way out of town to a guy still trying to keep Oregon in the national championship picture.

The next few weeks may answer the question more simply, but it sure would be hard for the Ducks to make a CFP run and then move on from Raiola.