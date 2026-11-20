The Oregon Ducks have been figuring out how to stay afloat without Dante Moore since Sept. 26.

That’s when he took a shot to the head and left with an injury. He hasn’t played since as Dylan Raiola (and a little Brock Thomas) have done what they can to keep Oregon alive in the College Football Playoff hunt.

And surprisingly, the Ducks are indeed still alive. They’ll play Friday night against Michigan State and next week against Washington still with a chance to make the CFP.

The Ducks were ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. That gives them a legitimate chance to get into the dance, a 12-team field for the final time this year.

Moore’s status has been a topic of conversation all season, and this week, there was an update from head coach Dan Lanning. It answers a key question for Oregon.

Will Dante Moore Be Back This Season?

Dante Moore is not expected to be back this season, even for a College Football Playoff run.

This is what Lanning told reporters before the Michigan State game:

“Yeah, I don’t think we’re going to be able to get Dante back. Again, like I said, the ball’s not really in his court. You’re not in charge of the medical advice when it comes to that. Dante’s going to be able to play football again. I know that; I feel very confident about it. He’s practicing with us right now; we get the best scout team look in America… he’s an unbelievable teammate, and his leadership has shown up. But I don’t anticipate us getting to see Dante out there for us again this year.”

That isn’t 100% confirming it, but it seems pretty cut and dry that Moore’s season is over.

The fact the Lanning had to confirm that Moore will play football again is both encouraging but also a bit spooky. Clearly, Moore sustained quite the injury.

Dylan Raiola Outlook

Moore’s absence leaves the former Nebraska top recruit Dylan Raiola at the helm.

Raiola has completed 66.2% of his passes this season with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

He struggled a bit upon first taking over for Moore, but Raiola seems to have found a groove, and it’ll be up to him to help push the Ducks into the College Football Playoff as Moore can only watch.