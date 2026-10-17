Is Dante Moore Playing Today? Oregon QB’s Latest Status vs. Nebraska

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will not play against Nebraska on Saturday, October 17, leaving head coach Dan Lanning with a decision at the most important position on the field.

Moore has been ruled out for the Big Ten matchup as he continues recovering from the concussion he suffered against USC on September 26. The injury has kept him out since that game, including Oregon’s 17-15 loss to UCLA last weekend.

But with Moore unavailable, the bigger question has become who will replace him. And new reporting on Saturday suggests Oregon could make a surprising change.

Is Dante Moore Playing Today Against Nebraska?

No. Moore will miss Saturday’s game against Nebraska after Oregon listed him as out on its Big Ten availability report earlier this week.

The quarterback suffered his concussion on a controversial hit by USC defender Desman Stephens II while sliding during the September 26 matchup. Moore was transported to a hospital, and the injury has kept him out of action since.

There have been encouraging signs during his recovery, including his return to practice earlier this month. However, Oregon has not announced a specific date for his return.

After the UCLA loss, Lanning emphasized that Oregon would continue exercising caution regarding Moore’s recovery rather than rushing him back onto the field.

Oregon’s next scheduled game is October 24 at Illinois, but Moore’s availability for that matchup has not been determined.

Who Is Starting at Quarterback for Oregon Today?

With Moore sidelined, Oregon entered Nebraska week with a quarterback competition between Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas. Saturday’s reporting suggests Thomas has gained the advantage.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Oregon is trending toward starting Thomas over Raiola against Nebraska. That represents a notable development after Raiola started the Ducks’ previous game against UCLA.

Raiola, who spent two seasons at Nebraska before transferring to Oregon, struggled in the loss to the Bruins. He completed just six of 19 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions before being replaced in the fourth quarter.

Thomas provided a spark in relief, completing 11 of 15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown as Oregon attempted a comeback.

The difference in production gave Lanning a difficult choice heading into the Nebraska matchup, particularly with Raiola’s history against his former school adding another layer to the decision.

As of Saturday morning, Oregon had not officially confirmed Thomas as the starter.

What Time Does Oregon Play Nebraska Today?

Oregon hosts Nebraska at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. Pacific, or 11 p.m. Eastern. The game will air nationally on FOX.

The Ducks enter the matchup 3-2 after their upset loss to UCLA, while Nebraska brings a 5-1 record to Eugene.

For Oregon, Moore’s continued absence comes at a difficult time. The Ducks are trying to recover from their second defeat of the season, and the starting quarterback decision could have an immediate impact on whether their offense rebounds against the Cornhuskers.

Moore’s next opportunity to return will come against Illinois on October 24, provided he receives clearance to play.