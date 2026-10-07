Oregon Ducks Get Major Dante Moore Injury Update Ahead of UCLA Game

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks enter this Saturday coming off a bye week and gearing up for a top-25 matchup in Eugene against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins.

Entering the showdown, the status of Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore, who sustained a scary concussion two weeks ago against the USC Trojans, has been one of the key question marks facing the Ducks.

On Wednesday, however, it seems there’s much more clarity on his status for Saturday’s game.

Oregon Receives Injury Update on Moore

The Ducks turned to experienced backup Dylan Raiola after Moore exited the USC game, and he completed 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Ducks to a 41-27 victory.

The Ducks appear ready to start Raiola again Saturday, while they likely won’t play Moore even though they don’t consider his injury overly serious. The team is taking extra precautions with its star quarterback.

Via Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports: “Oregon star QB Dante Moore is currently considered unlikely to play against No. 21 UCLA this weekend as he continues to work back from the concussion he suffered vs. USC.

“Leaves Dylan Raiola as the likely starter vs. UCLA. On a positive note with Moore, continues to practice and continues to progress working back from the concussion.”

Oregon star QB Dante Moore is currently considered unlikely to play against No. 21 UCLA this weekend as he continues to work back from the concussion he suffered vs. USC, sources tell @CBSSports. Leaves Dylan Raiola as the likely starter vs. UCLA. On a positive note with Moore, continues to practice and continues to progress working back from the concussion. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 7, 2026

Looking at Oregon

The Ducks lost an early-season game to Oklahoma State, and while that loss doesn’t look quite as bad given how Oklahoma State has come along, they’re still entering every game with a must-win mindset, and their schedule certainly isn’t an easy one.

They still have games against surging Nebraska and Northwestern teams, No. 5 Ohio State on Nov. 7, and Michigan and Michigan State before closing the season against rival Washington.