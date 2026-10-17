Who Is Brock Thomas? Three Things To Know About Oregon’s New Starting QB

Oregon may have the most interesting quarterback situations in college football. And it’s not in a good way either.

The Ducks are now down to their third quarterback option, with Dante Moore still recovering after he suffered a concussion in last month’s victory over USC, and the decision to pull backup quarterback Dylan Raiola after his atrocious performance in last week’s 17-15 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

Now, Oregon will kick the tires on largely unknown senior signal-caller Brock Thomas as the Ducks aim to get their fourth win of the season.

Here’s a look at three things to know about Oregon’s new starting quarterback.

1. Brock Thomas Has The Makings Of The Next Perfect Underdog Story.

It’s too early to assume anything, but if Thomas makes the most of his opportunity under the lights, he could make a name for himself under unique circumstances. He couldn’t exactly be called Stetson Bennett-esque, but he shares some of the same Cinderella-story similarities.

Like Bennett, Thomas is both a former walk-on and a player who is dedicated to his home state in a way that knows no bounds. The former three-star recruit yielded multiple FBS offers, unlike Bennett, who only had one (MTSU). But, like the UGA product, Thomas instead chose to join the university in his home state as a walk-on because of his love for the university.

Thomas is an Oregon native who played out his high school career with the Sheldon Irish, who he helped lead to the Oregon 6A state championship game.

His father, Aaron Thomas, played football for Oregon from 1985 to 1989. His grandfather also played for the team between 1959 and 1961.

2. Size Isn’t Exactly An Advantage Thomas Has.

Well, maybe that’s an understatement. Not only is Thomas on the smaller side for a college football quarterback, generally speaking, he’s also one of the lightest players at the position to ever face the Cornhuskers.

Specifically, listed at 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds, Thomas is the second-lightest quarterback to play for Nebraska. He’s only behind David Israel of Bethune-Cookman, who weighed in at 180 pounds.

3. Thomas’ First Collegiate Touchdown Went To An Offensive Lineman.

Thomas’ path has been anything but orthodox, in every sense of the word. The quarterback’s first touchdown pass wasn’t to a skill player, but to Ducks offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson.

That one-yard score helped Oregon win 21-7 over the Wisconsin Badgers on October 25, 2025, as Thomas stepped in for an injured Moore early in the second half. He completed all four passes for 46 yards.