Tarleton State will have a chance to make history this weekend.

The Texans are looking to join the ranks of a team with an undefeated season. They enter Saturday’s clash with North Alabama at 11-0 on the campaign.

It’s the last weekend of the FCS regular season, so Tarleton State can get to a perfect 12-0 with a win.

They’ll have to do it on the road against a 7-4 North Alabama team that may feel it still has a shot at the FCS playoffs if it can pull off an upset win, so it’ll be far from easy.

Still, Tarleton State is one win away from a remarkable accomplishment.

Dichotomy of a Perfect Season

Tarleton State didn’t have a simple path to an undefeated regular season.

They actually opened the season in a marquee time slot before FBS games got underway in earnest — and they beat Prarie View A&M 49-30 in a primetime game on ESPN2 on Aug. 29.

The next week, they took on an FBS foe, traveling to Northwest Ohio to play Bowling Green. The Texans left town with a 20-13 win.

The following week on the road at McNeese, Tarleton State held on to win 27-24.

They finally got a simple win, 45-20, at home over Merrimack to move to 4-0.

Tarleton State routed Chicago State 56-21 to get to 5-0.

Then they took on a top-10 Austin Peay team to open conference play and pulled out a 40-32 victory.

Homecoming was next, and Tarleton State beat Central Arkansas 49-35.

After that was the biggest blowout of the season, a 49-6 win at West Georgia.

Tarleton State only beat Eastern Kentucky 28-24, then beat a ranked Abilene Christian 40-27.

They won at West Florida last week, 31-17, to set up this chance at a perfect regular season.

It’s been less than a decade in Division I for Tarleton State, which has made massive investments in its athletic programs.

When Did Tarleton State Become D1?

Tarleton State began its move up from NCAA Division II to Division I on July 1, 2020.

It was a four-year reclassification period that made the Texans a full D-I member on July 1, 2024.

Tarleton State was originally an FCS independent in football while its other sports joined the WAC, but then the Texans joined that league for football, too.

Now, they play in the United Athletic Conference, which brought aboard schools from both the WAC and the Atlantic Sun.

The Texans will have big postseason goals too, of course, but first an undefeated football regular season would be quite the feat.