The Texas Longhorns picked up a massive, dramatic victory on Saturday over LSU.

Needing a late touchdown, Arch Manning delivered the play that pushed Texas ahead 22-21.

The Longhorns then made the intelligent call to take a kneel-down on the point after with just three seconds left in the football game, and they prevented any LSU craziness on the final play.

That’s all huge news in Austin, as Texas is closing in on a spot in the College Football Playoff yet again.

But on Monday, a bit of bad news came, too. Texas is apparently still dealing with a Cam Coleman injury, and it’s something that’ll have to be monitored going forward.

Cam Coleman Injury Update

The latest update on Coleman came during head coach Steve Sarkisian’s Monday press conference.

He was asked about how Coleman was doing after the LSU game, and he acknowledged that Coleman isn’t perfectly healthy.

“He was not 100%. But Cam is a competitive guy, and he knew what that game meant,” Sarkisian said. “I think we will have a better version of Cam Coleman as we move on.”

Coleman actually didn’t have a catch against LSU.

He was hurt in the Mississippi State game, a shoulder injury. Texas then held Coleman out of their clash with Missouri.

Coleman was expected to be a star this season at Texas after transferring following a monster 2025 with Auburn.

Instead, Coleman has just 23 catches up to this point in the season after being shut out by the Tigers.

Injury has been at least a bit of the culprit.

Reason for Optimism

The way Sarkisian spoke about Coleman on Monday suggests that Texas thinks the wideout is getting healthier.

That would be great news. Texas has a much better chance of reaching its ceiling if Coleman is at full health. He’s still uber-talented, even if this season hasn’t allowed him to show it much.

If the Longhorns get Coleman to full strength by the CFP, that’s one more weapon for Manning to throw the ball to and put pressure on opposing defenses.