The No. 5 Texas Longhorns are coming off an extremely gritty win last weekend over the LSU Tigers on the road in Baton Rouge, where playing at night has often spelled trouble for visiting teams.

However, Texas overcame several self-inflicted wounds, including three interceptions by quarterback Arch Manning.

Yet, Manning drove the team down the field on the final drive and set up running back Raleek Brown with a pitch-perfect screen pass for the game-winning touchdown. The Longhorns escaped with a 23-22 victory.

Now, the 8-2 Longhorns are set to return home Saturday afternoon to host the Arkansas Razorbacks in their second-to-last regular-season game.

Texas Makes Announcement on Manning

On Friday, just over 24 hours before facing the Razorbacks, Texas announced some exciting news about its star QB.

Manning officially became a top-five finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

He joins CJ Carr (Notre Dame), Devon Dampier (Utah), Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) and Gunner Stockton (Georgia) as one of five finalists for the prestigious honor, which goes annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback based on on-field performance and off-field impact.

“QB1 is a Golden Arm Finalist,” Texas posted on X.

QB1 is a Golden Arm Finalist🤘 https://t.co/noISYQfAyU — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 20, 2026

Manning’s 2026 Season With Texas

It’s been a challenging year at times for Manning, who’s in his senior season with Texas.

He’s had some turnover issues and stretches when his decision-making has come into question. However, he’s played quite well over the back half of the season and found ways to win several big games. That’s put the Longhorns in a great position to make the College Football Playoff and possibly secure a first-round bye.

Manning enters Saturday’s contest against Arkansas completing 64.7% of his passes for 2,189 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed 88 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns.