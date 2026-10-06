‘Teaching Physics to First Graders’: NFL’s Evaluation Exposes Massive Problem With WVU’s Zac Alley

The West Virginia Mountaineers‘ defensive collapse has created plenty of theories about what has gone wrong under defensive coordinator Zac Alley. One reported behind-the-scenes evaluation, however, may offer the most fascinating explanation yet.

Paul Rockel (@PaulMountaineer), who hosts Locked On West Virginia, shared what he said was an assessment of Alley from an unnamed former defensive coordinator who is now in the NFL. The evaluation wasn’t that Alley lacks football knowledge. In fact, it suggested almost the opposite.

“A former Defensive Coordinator who’s now in the NFL had alot to say about Zac Alley,” Rockel said. “Here’s the best way to describe what he said! He’s A mad scientist, with truly elite ideas…..but he’s teaching physics to first graders…and he can’t dumb it down… that’s the problem. He ‘gets it’ up here- and is struggling to convey it to all. He ‘does what he does’ and isn’t adjusting it very well for the talent.”

That’s a brutal analogy, but also an important distinction. The criticism isn’t that Alley doesn’t understand defense. According to the evaluation relayed by Rockel, his ideas may actually be advanced enough to become part of the problem if the players executing them aren’t consistently processing the system.

Zac Alley Faces Pressure to Simplify WVU’s Defense

There is no way to independently verify the unnamed source’s assessment, and it should be treated as exactly that: a secondhand evaluation shared by Rockel, per his sources. But the criticism becomes particularly interesting when placed alongside what West Virginia has experienced on the field.

WVU surrendered 609 yards in a 41-24 loss to Oklahoma State before allowing another 577 in a 45-42 loss to Iowa State. That’s 1,186 yards in two Big 12 games. Rich Rodriguez called the defense “atrocious” after the Iowa State loss, while Alley offered an even harsher assessment Tuesday by referring to his unit as the “worst defense in college football” and acknowledging that the current approach isn’t working.

That’s where the “physics to first graders” analogy becomes relevant. A coordinator can have brilliant concepts, disguises and answers on a whiteboard, but none of it matters if players are thinking instead of reacting when the ball is snapped. If assignments become too complicated, communication breaks down or the scheme isn’t adjusted to fit the personnel available, sophistication can become a liability. Sometimes simple is the best.

That doesn’t prove complexity is the reason WVU has struggled. Players still have to tackle, cover and win individual matchups, and Rodriguez ultimately oversees the entire operation. But Alley has now publicly acknowledged that changes are necessary, making the reported evaluation especially timely.

Perhaps the answer isn’t completely reinventing West Virginia’s defense. Maybe it’s simplifying it. That would align directly with the reported criticism and give WVU’s defenders a chance to play faster rather than processing layers of information before reacting.

If Alley truly is the “mad scientist” described in this evaluation, the next challenge is proving he can translate those ideas into something his players can execute. WVU doesn’t need to win the whiteboard. It needs to start winning defensive snaps.