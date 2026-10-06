Zac Alley Reaches Breaking Point With WVU Defense: ‘Worst in College Football’

The West Virginia Mountaineers have heard plenty of promises about fixing their defense over the past two weeks. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley is no longer trying to soften just how bad the problem has become. After consecutive defensive collapses against Oklahoma State and Iowa State, Alley delivered his harshest assessment yet of the unit he is responsible for coaching.

He referred to West Virginia as “the worst defense in college football” and made it clear that changes are coming because the current approach “ain’t [expletive] working.” Chris Anderson of EerSports/247Sports (@CMAnderson247) reported Alley’s comments on X.

For frustrated Mountaineers fans, hearing Alley take that level of accountability is refreshing. There was no attempt to blame injuries, youth or a difficult Big 12 schedule. The defensive coordinator effectively put the failure on his own desk and acknowledged that continuing down the same path isn’t acceptable.

West Virginia Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley’s Words Must Turn Into Results

The problem is that accountability only matters for so long without improvement. West Virginia surrendered 609 yards in a 41-24 loss to Oklahoma State, then followed it by allowing 577 yards in a 45-42 loss at Iowa State. That is 1,186 yards across WVU’s first two Big 12 games, with opponents producing 701 through the air and another 485 on the ground.

The Iowa State performance was particularly difficult to excuse. The Cyclones entered the matchup averaging just 345.2 yards per game, yet finished with 29 first downs, 312 passing yards and 265 rushing yards. WVU’s offense scored 42 points and produced 518 yards, but the Mountaineers still left Ames with another loss.

Rich Rodriguez had already called the defense “atrocious” after that performance and admitted it was “hard to watch.” Now his defensive coordinator is using even stronger language. That should matter. Alley isn’t pretending the problem is smaller than it is, and meaningful change usually starts with identifying what isn’t working. But West Virginia fans have every right to demand more than another strong press conference.

Alley said after the Oklahoma State loss that the plan wasn’t good enough and that WVU needed to return to the drawing board. Seven days later, Iowa State gained nearly 600 yards anyway. That’s why the next step matters far more than Tuesday’s words. Whether Alley simplifies the scheme, changes personnel or alters his approach entirely, West Virginia desperately needs tangible improvement.

The Mountaineers are 3-2 with plenty of season remaining, but an offense cannot reasonably be expected to score 40-plus points every week just to survive. The pressure is no longer theoretical in Morgantown, either. Alley deserves credit for owning the problem. Now he has to prove he can fix it quickly enough before this promising season starts slipping away entirely.