Tiger Woods is preparing to make his long-awaited return to competitive golf, but oddsmakers have delivered a harsh reality check ahead of his comeback.

The 15-time major champion is scheduled to compete at the Hero World Challenge from December 3-6 in the Bahamas, marking his first traditional tournament appearance since the 2024 Open Championship.

The announcement has generated considerable excitement, particularly after Woods spent more than two years away from tournament competition.

However, while the 50-year-old remains one of golf’s biggest attractions, sportsbooks aren’t expecting him to contend for the title.

Tiger Woods Given Brutal Odds Ahead of Hero World Challenge

According to Sean Treppedi of the New York Post, William Hill opened Woods at 80-to-1 odds to win the Hero World Challenge.

Perhaps more surprisingly, the sportsbook offered just 6-to-4 odds on Woods finishing last in the 20-player field.

That represents a 40% implied probability based on the opening price, although bookmaker odds include a margin and shouldn’t be interpreted as an independent prediction of the final standings.

All this to say, while Woods’ comeback is great news for the world of golf, oddsmakers don’t exactly expect him to compete for a win.

The New York Post also spoke with DraftKings oddsmaker Johnny Avello, who offered his perspective on where the former world No. 1 stands against today’s leading professionals.

Avello suggested that even relatively young PGA Tour standouts such as Ryan Gerard and Jacob Bridgeman would likely be favored against Woods in individual matchups.

“If Tiger was going to play [Ryan Gerard and Jacob Bridgeman] head-to-head, just those two guys, he would probably be an underdog,” Avello told the Post.

It’s an interesting take, as Woods has won 82 times on the PGA Tour, including 15 Major Championships, and is one of the most dominant players of all time.

Still, he has dealt with multiple serious injuries, hasn’t played competitive golf in over 2 years, and is now 50 years old.

If his shocking win at the 2019 Masters says anything, however, it’s that you can never count out the Big Cat to do something miraculous.

Woods Faces Difficult Test in First Tournament Since 2024

Part of the odds might have less to do with Woods and more to do with who is in the field.

The Hero World Challenge features 20 players and is hosted by Woods at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Although it is an unofficial PGA Tour event, it includes several of the world’s top-ranked golfers.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and other established stars are expected to compete, giving Woods a formidable field to navigate.

Woods last participated in the event in 2023, when he finished 18th out of 20 competitors.

His most recent traditional tournament appearance came at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut at Royal Troon.

Now, Woods will tee it up alongside some of the game’s best, where he will have the opportunity to test his game in a competitive environment for the first time since that 2024 Open.

While the oddsmakers clearly aren’t expecting a storybook return, Woods has spent much of his career overcoming expectations.

His return will be must-watch TV for golf fans everywhere, and whether he wins, places last, or falls somewhere in between, seeing him on the course again will be special.