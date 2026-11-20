The New York Mets are consistently patient with a few players. No more than Mark Vientos, who, when today’s tender window closes, will be anticipating his future with the Mets. After 1,365 at-bats, the 26-year-old infielder might be leaving Queens by this weekend. After having an average season in 2024. 266 and hit 27 home runs, but Vientos was unable to match that output. In his last two seasons, totaling 698 at-bats, he’s hit just 30 home runs. He is also unplayable due to his defense at first and third base. He might also be haunted by the growing non-tender market for first basemen.

Today is the MLB Non-Tender Deadline Cionel Pérez ($1.2M) feels like the only clear choice to be Non-Tendered by the Mets Mark Vientos is a wildcard ($2.4M), who I’d say is 60/40 to be Non-Tendered. Not much value in a short side of the platoon DH Christopher Morel is a candidate (2.1M), although it’s worth giving him a contract to later DFA & try to pass through waivers — Hagen Snell (@HagenSnellBB) November 20, 2026

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The Righty First Baseman

The Mets possess a lefty-heavy lineup. With Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor (a switch-hitter), the team needs a righty bat to offset the southpaw pitching they will see. Team President of Baseball Operations David Stearns already feels the pressure to succeed entering his fourth season. Owner Steve Cohen made his unhappiness with the team clear.

New York probably will not go out and sign/trade for an elite first baseman. Sterans mentioned wanting Jarde Young to serve as a platoon piece at first base. As a result, he looks to venture down the bargain route.

The Mets want a righty first baseman that brings power as well as competent defense to the field. Vientos flashes power potential, but one season does not make a power hitter. At the same time, the tender list appears to offer options the team could pursue if they do not tender Vientos.

Mark Vientos commits an error. https://t.co/vwDhDo1gvR — Mets’d Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) September 6, 2026

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The Upside

As of this writing, several righty first basemen populate the list of potentially available players. For example, Jake Burger of the Texas Rangers. Despite hitting just .228, Burger slugged 28 home runs for the Rangers in 556 at-bats. According to Baseball Savant, Burger flashes power to all fields. The 30-year-old smacked nine home runs to center/right field. Plus, he doesn’t just sit on the fastball, looking to pull it. 47 of his 116 (40%) career home runs come on non-fastballs.

In contrast, Vientos hit one home run to right/center last season, and 25 of his 67 home runs (37%) didn’t come via the fastball. He waits on the fastball and looks to pull it. That is how opponents will throw something off-speed.

Jake Burger has reached 90 RBIs Season Stats:

28 HR | 90 RBI

.230 AVG | .304 OBP | .728 OPS Pace: 28 HR | 91 RBI #AllForTX https://t.co/POd55PenTG — PaceBall (@paceball__) September 27, 2026

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Out of Time

By all intents and purposes, Vientos is loved and respected in the clubhouse. However, the team isn’t running a summer camp. They need first-base production. Since Pete Alonso left for Baltimore, the Mets haven’t enjoyed any meaningful swings from the cold corner. Vientos will not start at third over Bo Bichette. He cannot play first base, as last year showed. The Mets paid Jorge Polanco to serve as a designated hitter.

Unlike Brett Baty, who showed late-year pop in September, Vientos may not possess a true path forward. If the Mets do tender him, that does not mean he will be on the Opening Day roster. At $2.4 million, the team can easily afford Vientos and use him as a trade chip.