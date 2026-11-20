The Las Vegas Raiders have been able to stay relatively healthy this season, but got a bit banged up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Star tight end Brock Bowers was the most notable injury, as he left the game early due to an ankle injury.

Luckily, he returned to practice on Thursday. Another concerning injury is the one suffered by kicker Matt Gay. He’s been an excellent player for the Raiders this season and has only missed two kicks.

Unfortunately, he missed practice on Thursday due to a hip injury. It’s going to be very difficult to kick the football if his hip isn’t feeling good.

He’s not an integral part of practice, so the Raiders could just be extra cautious, but they did bring in some kickers for workouts just in case he can’t play against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

Las Vegas hosted Lucas Havrisik, Younghoe Koo and John Parker Romo for tryouts. The Raiders do have Kansei Matsuzawa on the practice squad, but he really struggled in the preseason, so the team likely doesn’t fully trust him to play if Gay can’t go.

Koo is the most notable of the group of tryouts. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has been kicking for nearly a decade. He really struggled the last two seasons, but could be a good option for one game. The Raiders will keep monitoring Gay, but if they sign any of the kickers they tried out, that’s a sign he won’t be able to play.

Raiders Need A Win vs. Broncos

The margins are really thin for the Raiders right now. Even having issues at kicker could be the difference between wins and losses. At 4-6, the Raiders are still in the playoff mix, but they have to start winning soon.

They’ve lost six of their last seven. The schedule has been brutal, and that doesn’t change this week. The Broncos are 7-2 and have dominated the Raiders the last couple of seasons. A loss here drops them to 4-7, which makes the playoffs highly unlikely. This is a must-win game for the Las Vegas.

Klint Kubiak Returning to Denver

Head coach Klint Kubiak likely has had this game circled on his calendar. His father, Gary Kubiak, is the former head coach of the Broncos and won a Super Bowl with the team.

Klint Kubiak also got his first NFL coaching job with the Broncos. In total, he spent four years with the team across two different stints. Kubiak is excited to face his former team, but is trying to treat it like any other game.

“Looking forward to going back to the stadium and being a part of this game,” Kubiak said. “Extremely excited for our team.”

“I think when I was blessed enough to get hired here to coach the Raiders, I thought about games in Denver and games in Kansas City and being a part of this division, so it’s something that I’ve definitely thought about before,” he added. “And now that we’re in it, we’re in the season, it’s just next practice.”