The Duke might not be back next season, when the Internet Invitational returns for its third installment of the incredibly popular golf YouTube miniseries. Easily the least skilled golfer of the 64 participants and perhaps the most polarizing among fans, there’s some backlash following the conclusion of this year’s series.

While he’s not taking the same kind of heat Salim the Dream is, The Duke seemingly cost his team a chance to play for $4 million, and he understands his schtick may have grown a little old.

Was This His Last Year?

Dave Portnoy talked about The Duke in an interview on November 11th and noted, “People saying this should be The Duke’s last Internet Invitational… let me tell you something. The Duke played so bad… he’s bad, we know that. But he played bad for The Duke, because he was fu–ng nervous. I think for the first time in the tournament, he’s smelling $1.3 million.”

The question becomes, does the pressure of the tournament take away from the entertainment value The Duke brings to the show? That’s why he’s there. It’s not because he’s a good golfer. “Which changes his life. He’d probably be dead, to be honest. If The Duke won $1.3 million, he’d probably be dead, like he wouldn’t be able to take that much money.”

Portnoy added, “He was almost like a much different guy, to a degree.” He said The Duke approached him and said, “I get if you don’t invite me back. I had my chance. I totally get it if I’m not coming back next year.”

Portnoy said no decision has been made on that and that “we’ll see.” With a prize pool that could be twice the size next year, how would The Duke react?

The Duke Says The Vibe Has Changed

Speaking on a Barstool Sports show, The Duke responded to speculation that Kevin Hart might join the event in 2027. He noted he would destroy Kevin Hart, but also admitted that the series has gotten much bigger.

“The whole vibe was different this year… This was drama and it was good. I know what happened, I was there and I’m watching this sh– and my f—in heart’s racing like I’m watching Breaking Bad!”

That pressure changes the dynamic for certain people who are in the tournament. Look at Salim, for example. He drank so much to take the edge off that he ruined the entire final episode. If The Duke were to somehow get into the finals, what would that look like?

Portnoy noted that he’s got pull, but he doesn’t make the final list. If everyone involved wants The Duke back, he’ll be back. If they don’t, the 2026 tournament was probably his last.