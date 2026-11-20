The New York Rangers are already without Pavel Dorofeyev, but things don’t look great for Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Following practice on Thursday, the Rangers have another practice day on Friday before they hit the ice on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, the latest injury update isn’t great.

“A few practice updates: – Oliver Bjorkstrand is out with an upper-body injury – Pavel Dorofeyev isn’t on the ice now but skated on his own this morning – Same for Joseph Veleno, who took his first twirl since his lower-body injury,” Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reported on Friday.

The 31-year-old is having an okay campaign with the Rangers so far this year. Bjorkstrand has seven goals and four assists in 22 games.

Following this report, Mercogliano added to it after speaking with head coach Mike Sullivan.

“Sullivan said Bjorkstrand’s upper-body injury didn’t occur at yesterday’s practice. Rather, “It was just something that he’s been dealing with.” After talking it through with the medical staff, they decided to take a step back. His status for Sunday is TBD,” Mercogliano wrote.

It’s bad enough that the Rangers will likely have to play without Pavel Dorofeyev, but now they might be without Bjorkstrand, too.

New York Rangers Line Combinations Without Oliver Bjorkstrand In The Lineup

Another thing to occur during Friday’s practice was seeing what the line combinations will be without Bjorkstrand in the lineup.

Here is what Mercogliano saw on the ice:

“ practice look: Perreault – Zibanejad – Lafrenière, Cuylle – Miller – Kartye, Tolvanen – Laba – Chmelař, Gledening – Gawdin – Rempe, Gavrikov – Fox, Pettersson – Schneider, Robertson – Morrow, Durzi is rotating in,” Mercogliano wrote.

Outside of the top line, the roster is looking very scarce on offensive juice. If there was ever a time to trade for a forward, the time would be right now.

There are plenty of forwards available from a variety of different teams who could give this team a boost. Will it happen? Very unlikely at this point in time.

At least the Rangers have the defensive structure to withstand a brief stint without a couple of their better forwards, like Dorofeyev and Bjorkstrand.