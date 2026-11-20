Trades are about the only thing the Philadelphia Eagles have been able to win in 2026.

The AJ Brown deal with the New England Patriots is what really kicked off the Eagles’ pursuit of top-round picks.

Back in June, Howie Roseman traded the veteran wide receiver to the Patriots, per his request, to land a 2028 first-round pick.

Many criticized the deal, suggesting the Eagles were going to regret losing the All-Pro wideout, especially for a pick that doesn’t become theirs for over a year.

But the reactions out of Boston in November suggest otherwise. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons considers it one of the worst trades in Boston sports history, barring a shocking turnaround at this stage.

Bill Simmons Roasts The AJ Brown Trade For The Patriots

“We have this AJ Brown subplot where they decide to play him this week because what could go wrong with a guy that’s not 100 on a terrible field in Munich?” Simmons said on his show.

“What could go wrong? They keep him in where it’s 28-3 or whatever it is. He’s still out there, and finally, of course, he gets hurt, catches one ball. And this has been one of the worst trades in Boston sports history. If you’re just judging it by the first year in, I can’t think of a trade that has just gone worse in every single respect from the moment we’ve gotten him.”

AJ Brown’s First Post-Eagles Season

Training camp feels like years ago.

Back in the summer, Brown was heating up and teasing a big year. He seemed to be clicking with the quarterback, Drake Maye.

Then, in Week 1, reality set in. Brown was targeted four times against the Seattle Seahawks. He caught three of those passes for 26 yards. Brown suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter, which ended his night.

The star wideout went on to miss five games. When he returned in Week 6 against the New York Jets, Brown was targeted 10 times.

He caught only three passes for 27 yards. That game was followed up with three catches for 48 yards. Another injury took him off the field until Week 10. Against the Detroit Lions, Brown caught two passes for 27 yards. On his second catch, Brown got injured again. Now, he’s set to miss some more time.

While injuries can’t be prevented, Brown was developing an injury-prone reputation during his final Eagles season. There is a reason why the Los Angeles Rams backed off from potential trades to land him.

That’s not to say that the Patriots won’t get to see a healthy Brown at any point, but the future doesn’t look very bright for the guy who is on a three-year, $96 million deal.