Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is no stranger to the slings and arrows that come with playing in the NFL, and the unfortunate trend has continued into this season, specifically regarding the lack of success in forming chemistry on the field with Jaylen Waddle.

He is the Broncos’ de facto first-round pick after they traded the 30th overall selection to the Miami Dolphins for him. He has 30 receptions for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns in nine games.

That last part is a contributing factor to Waddle’s down year, but so is Nix.

“Trading for Waddle was supposed to unlock the Broncos’ intermediate passing game and help Bo Nix complete passes over the middle. Instead, Waddle has been victim of Nix’s struggles. Right now, Nix ranks 26th in DVOA on passes over the middle and 28th on intermediate passes (10-19 air yards). His numbers in those areas are a little better throwing to Waddle than to other receivers, but they are still not good. Nix is also checking down far too often, another reason Waddle isn’t seeing the ball downfield,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote on November 20.

“Waddle has shown frustration on the field even though the Broncos are winning. The hope is that Nix can do a better job of getting him the ball in the second half of the season, but right now it seems like the Broncos paid a lot of draft value (and took on an expensive contract) for a player their quarterback can’t fully utilize.”

Schatz, who noted Waddle’s myriad injury issues that have hindered him since the offseason, filed the Broncos’ trade–which also included third and fourth-round picks in the same cycle for the receiver and a fourth-rounder–among the 2026 offseason moves that have not worked.

Per Schatz, Waddle had an 11.6% receiving DVOA, which ranked 19 out of 79 qualifiers. This season, Waddle’s receiving DVOA is minus-17.6%, good for 52nd out of the 58 qualifiers.

Jaylen Waddle Situation Continues Troubling Trend for Broncos’ Bo Nix

How much of that is truly Nix’s fault is difficult to assess without being his play-caller. That is Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos staff must shoulder some of the blame for Waddle not being more of a focal point. There have been flashes of it. They got off to a rocky start with offensive coordinator Davis Webb calling plays. Payton resumed those duties one month into the campaign.

Additionally, Waddle was supposed to help take some of those checkdowns for chunk gains.

Nix has not stopped throwing those short passes. However, they have not found Waddle enough. That points to at least a shared issue between the QB and the play-caller.

Waddle, who turns 28 on November 28, is signed through 2028 on a three-year, $84.7 million contract. The Broncos took the deal on in the trade. He has $15.2 million in guarantees for 2027 with a $27.1 million cap hit.

His cap hit is north of $30 million in 2028, but there is no guaranteed money on the deal then.

It would behoove Nix and the Broncos to figure out why they have been unable to unlock Waddle yet and turn the key.