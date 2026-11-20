When 23XI Racing announced in May that Corey Heim would join its full-time NASCAR Cup Series lineup in 2027, the plan was for him to take over the No. 35 Toyota.

Six months and two Cup Series victories later, those plans have changed.

The Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned organization announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, that Heim will instead compete in the No. 67 Toyota, the same car number he carried to his first two Cup Series victories in 2026.

The decision was overwhelmingly supported by NASCAR fans, but it also raised an interesting question heading into the offseason: What happens to the No. 35? And could another driver end up behind the wheel?

Will Anyone Drive 23XI Racing’s No. 35 Car in 2027?

The No. 35 is being shelved for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Rather than expanding to four full-time entries, 23XI Racing is renumbering its third full-time Toyota, meaning Heim’s No. 67 will effectively replace the No. 35.

Riley Herbst, who drove the No. 35 during the 2026 season, is departing the organization to compete full time in the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club in 2027.

Heim, meanwhile, gave 23XI Racing plenty of reasons to reconsider its original plans.

The young driver won at Naval Base Coronado before adding one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to his résumé. Both victories came behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota.

The number had clearly caught on with fans, too. Nearly 90% of respondents in a 23XI Racing social media poll supported Heim keeping the No. 67.

What 23XI Racing’s 2027 NASCAR Lineup Will Look Like

The number change isn’t the only offseason adjustment at 23XI Racing.

The organization is also reshuffling its crew chief lineup, with two of its three full-time drivers entering the 2027 campaign with new partners atop their pit boxes.

Here’s how the lineup will look:

No. 23 Toyota: Bubba Wallace, crew chief Davin Restivo

No. 45 Toyota: Tyler Reddick, crew chief Billy Scott

No. 67 Toyota: Corey Heim, crew chief Charles Denike

Restivo previously worked with Herbst on the No. 35 team, while Denike moves over from Wallace’s No. 23 team. Reddick and Scott will continue their partnership.

Perhaps the most interesting storyline heading into 2027 is what Heim can accomplish with a full 36-race schedule at his disposal.

He’s already won at the Cup level without the benefit of a full-time ride. Now, he’ll get an entire season to build on that success, carrying the number with which he made his name in NASCAR’s premier series.