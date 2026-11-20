The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to welcome Davante Adams back soon.

The veteran wide receiver, though, may have to wait one more week.

Head coach Sean McVay indicated Friday that Adams isn’t expected to return against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on November 25.

McVay did, however, give a promising outlook for the following game.

“Don’t think he’s ready quite yet. There is a possibility he’ll be ready the game after the Packers,” McVay said, according to the California Post’s Michael J. Duarte.

The Rams have played without their star receiver since October 18, when he suffered a serious hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sean McVay Brings Up Davante Adams Return Timeline

Adams ruptured his semitendinosus, a hamstring muscle, during Los Angeles’ 18-16 loss to Arizona.

McVay initially estimated a recovery period of six to 10 weeks, per the Rams’ official website.

The six-week mark would fall around the Packers game, giving Adams a chance to return against the franchise where he spent his first eight NFL seasons.

McVay’s recent words note that reunion will likely have to wait.

However, the December 3 matchup against Kansas City would fall within the original recovery window.

The Rams could use his return.

Before the injury, Adams had caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games.

He averaged 16 yards per reception, a career-high pace, according to the Rams’ official statistics.

The 33-year-old also caught 14 touchdown passes during his first season with Los Angeles in 2025.

Getting him back would hand Matthew Stafford a critical target as the Rams break into the final period of their schedule.

Rams Have Big WR Concerns With Puka Nacua Injury

Adams’ absence has become more ruinous following another serious injury in Los Angeles’ receiving corps.

Puka Nacua underwent knee surgery this week and could miss the remainder of the season.

McVay revealed Friday that Nacua would be sidelined for a couple of months, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Asked whether the injury would end Nacua’s season, McVay replied, “You can pretty much say yes.”

So, the Rams will be without their two mightiest receiving weapons heading into the Packers matchup.

Los Angeles has leaned on a group that includes Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith during the recent injury troubles.

The Rams have managed to keep winning, reaching 6-4 with four consecutive victories before their Week 11 bye.

But Adams’ potential return against Kansas City would provide a badly needed boost.

At the moment, the Rams must get ready to battle Green Bay without him, barring an unexpected change in his recovery.