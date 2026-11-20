The Philadelphia 76ers could finally be getting some much-needed frontcourt help.

Dominick Barlow is trending toward making his season debut Saturday afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Jones reported Friday, citing league sources, that the 23-year-old forward is nearing his return after missing Philadelphia’s first 16 games because of a lower back injury.

Barlow was a full participant in Friday’s practice, another encouraging sign that his lengthy absence could soon end.

The development comes at an opportune time for the Sixers, who have managed to build one of the NBA’s best records despite dealing with injuries throughout their frontcourt.

However, Barlow has not officially been cleared to play Saturday.

Dominick Barlow Nears 76ers Season Debut After Lengthy Recovery

Barlow has been sidelined since training camp because of a lumbar spine bone stress response.

The injury kept him out of the entire preseason and forced Philadelphia to begin the regular season without one of its most versatile frontcourt players.

On Oct. 19, the Sixers announced that Barlow would miss at least two weeks.

His recovery ultimately took longer.

Coach Nick Nurse revealed Nov. 4 that Barlow needed another 10 to 12 days before potentially receiving clearance for basketball activities.

“It went pretty good,” Nurse said of Barlow’s medical evaluation at the time. “He still got a little bit of time to wait, but they’re pretty positive about it getting better.”

Friday’s developments suggest Barlow has made meaningful progress since that assessment.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 71 games last season, including 59 starts.

His contributions went beyond the box score.

Barlow provided energy, rebounding and defensive versatility while giving Philadelphia another option at power forward and center.

Those qualities have been difficult to replace during his absence.

Nick Nurse Could Get Another Frontcourt Option Against Bucks

Barlow’s potential return would help ease the burden on Philadelphia’s depleted center rotation.

The Sixers lost Ariel Hukporti to a season-ending Achilles injury during the preseason.

Meanwhile, Adem Bona has been recovering from a neck injury and has not yet received full clearance for contact.

That has left Nurse juggling smaller lineups whenever Joel Embiid is unavailable or resting.

Jabari Walker, Dean Wade and even LeBron James have spent time defending opposing centers.

Barlow could offer another solution.

Nurse recently indicated that Barlow might see considerable playing time at center once healthy, giving the Sixers another mobile defender who can switch assignments and compete for rebounds.

His return would also provide additional insurance as Philadelphia continues managing Embiid’s workload.

The Sixers enter Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET matchup against Milwaukee riding a four-game winning streak.

They improved to 13-3 following Wednesday’s 121-116 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic.

While Barlow’s availability remains subject to final clearance, his return would give Nurse something the Sixers have lacked since opening night: another dependable body in the frontcourt.

For a team already finding ways to win short-handed, that could be a welcome addition.