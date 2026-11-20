The Philadelphia 76ers received an encouraging development Friday concerning Jaylen Brown, although their All-Star forward still has work to do before returning to the court.

Brown participated in an individual workout during Friday’s practice as he continues recovering from a left hamstring strain, according to multiple reporters covering the team.

The development comes ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, giving Philadelphia a potential sign of progress after Brown missed Wednesday’s victory over the Orlando Magic.

However, Brown’s participation in individual work does not necessarily mean he is ready to return to game action.

The Sixers have yet to establish a definitive timetable for his return.

Jaylen Brown Makes Progress in 76ers Injury Recovery

Brown was limited to individual work Friday while several other injured Sixers participated more extensively.

According to Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson, Tyrese Maxey, Dean Wade and Adem Bona completed unrestricted work during practice.

Maxey is recovering from right foot soreness, while Wade has dealt with a hamstring issue.

Bona, meanwhile, is still working toward clearance for contact after dealing with a neck injury.

Dominick Barlow was a full participant.

Brown’s lighter workload suggests Philadelphia is continuing to exercise caution with its prized offseason acquisition.

The five-time All-Star suffered his hamstring injury during Monday’s 135-123 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Brown had already endured a frightening moment earlier in the fourth quarter when a collision with Julius Randle left him with a cut on his forehead.

He eventually returned before experiencing tightness in his left hamstring.

“My head is OK, and the hamstring, it’s a little tight,” Brown told reporters following the victory.

The Sixers subsequently ruled him out against Orlando.

Sixers Face Important Decision on Jaylen Brown’s Return

Brown’s absence has been significant for a Philadelphia team that has relied heavily on his scoring and versatility.

Through 14 appearances this season, the former Boston Celtics star is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

He was particularly impressive before the injury, scoring 31 points in consecutive victories over Indiana and Brooklyn.

Against the Nets, Brown added 13 rebounds and four assists while helping Philadelphia secure another victory.

His ability to create offense has provided the Sixers with another dependable scoring option alongside Maxey, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

Still, the team’s recent success has allowed coach Nick Nurse to avoid rushing injured players back into action.

Philadelphia overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Orlando 121-116 on Wednesday despite missing Brown, Maxey and several rotation players.

The victory extended the Sixers’ winning streak to four games.

Rookie VJ Edgecombe helped lead the comeback, supplying 13 fourth-quarter points.

The Sixers return home Saturday for a 1 p.m. ET matchup against Milwaukee.

Brown’s individual workout offers encouragement, but his availability remains uncertain until the team provides an official update.

For Philadelphia, the priority remains getting its All-Star forward healthy rather than accelerating his return after one encouraging practice session.