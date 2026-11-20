The Alabama Crimson Tide and talented running back AK Dear parted ways this week.

Dear is slated to enter the transfer portal, and he’ll likely have a bunch of suitors. Dear was the No. 2 composite RB recruit in the country in the Class of 2025.

It didn’t work out for Dear at ‘Bama, and he had just two carries this season after showing some promise as a freshman.

Those inside college football may have a better idea of what happened to end Dear’s time at Alabama, and that could be the true determining factor for where Dear ends up.

But there’s one logical conclusion to be reached about his possible destinations, and some fans on social media are already saying it.

2 AK Dear Landing Spots

The two landing spots that stick out immediately as logical ones for Dear, if they’re interested, are Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Dear is from Quitman, Mississippi — where he was a superstar at Quitman High School.

He had offers from both the Rebels and the Bulldogs, and before he committed to Alabama, some of the 247 Sports Crystal Ball Predictions still thought Dear would choose Ole Miss.

The coaching staff is different now with the Rebels, but they’re a high-quality program with a lot of recent success.

The Bulldogs would be an intriguing landing spot given that they’ll have high-priced quarterback Kamario Taylor back next season.

While Dear could wind up somewhere wildly different, it’s fair that fans are currently eying a couple of home-state destinations for him.

Other Recruiting Connections

With these two possibilities in mind, it’s worth considering who else recruited Dear.

Colorado’s Deion Sanders offered Dear and isn’t afraid of taking on a reclamation project.

On the high end, Dear had offers from Georgia, Florida, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Utah.

His smallest-school offers were from Southern Miss and Buffalo.

Dear also had interest from the likes of Auburn, Arizona, Florida State and Louisville.

There are certainly too many options here to know what might happen, but Dear isn’t far removed from being quite a popular recruit.