The 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game will take place on November 27, at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun will compete for a share of a $4 million purse.

The event marks the second installment of the revived Skins Game following its successful return in 2025 after a 17-year absence.

While the tournament doesn’t carry the same implications as a traditional PGA Tour event, its unique format, substantial prize money and emphasis on entertainment offer golf fans something different from the regular-season schedule.

The History and Significance of the Skins Game

First introduced in 1983, the Skins Game was designed to provide an alternative to traditional professional golf tournaments, placing some of the sport’s biggest personalities against one another in a more intimate competitive setting.

Unlike conventional stroke-play tournaments, the Skins Game places an emphasis on individual holes rather than a player’s cumulative score. The format encourages aggressive decision-making and creates opportunities for dramatic momentum swings throughout the round.

Some of the greatest names in golf history have participated in the event, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Fred Couples and Tiger Woods.

The tournament eventually became synonymous with Thanksgiving weekend, offering golf fans an opportunity to watch elite players compete in a setting that showcased their personalities as much as their abilities.

However, the event disappeared from the golf calendar following its 2008 edition before making its long-awaited return in 2025.

Keegan Bradley won last year’s competition at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, collecting 11 skins and $2.1 million against a field that included Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

Koepka, Thomas Headline 2026 Skins Game Field

Koepka brings five major championships to the competition, while Thomas has established himself as one of the most accomplished American golfers of his generation with two PGA Championship victories.

Clark adds further major championship experience to the field, but perhaps the most intriguing participant is Koivun.

The 21-year-old turned professional in June following his collegiate career at Auburn and wasted little time establishing himself on the PGA Tour.

Koivun earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open in July, overcoming world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to secure the title.

His impressive introduction to professional golf also earned him a captain’s pick for the United States Presidents Cup team, where he finished with an undefeated 2-0-1 record.

How the Skins Game Format Works

The 2025 edition introduced a reverse-purse system, but this year’s competitors will begin without any money in their accounts and accumulate earnings throughout the round.

Each of the 18 holes carries a designated financial reward. A player must record the lowest score outright to collect the skin and its associated prize money.

If multiple players tie for the lowest score, the unclaimed skin carries over to the following hole, increasing the amount available to win.

For example, if the opening three holes end in ties, a player who wins the fourth hole outright would collect four skins.

That creates opportunities for substantial financial swings, even for players who struggle during the early stages of the competition.

Unlike traditional stroke play, a poor performance on one hole doesn’t necessarily damage a player’s chances of winning the event. One well-timed birdie or eagle can completely change the complexion of the competition.

How to Watch the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game

The 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Friday.

According to Amazon, viewers will not need a paid subscription or Prime membership to watch the competition.

Andrew Catalon and former PGA Tour player Colt Knost will return to the broadcast, while Skratch’s Dan Rapaport will provide additional commentary from the course.

The tournament will be held at Atlantic Fields Golf Club, a Tom Fazio-designed course that will provide a new backdrop for the competition following last year’s event at Panther National.

The Skins Game will also serve as the opening event for more than 15 hours of Black Friday sports coverage on Prime Video, with NFL action and an NBA doubleheader scheduled to follow.