Tiger Woods is officially preparing to return to competitive golf, and while his upcoming appearance at the Hero World Challenge is a small step, it could signal bigger plans for 2027.

Woods, who hasn’t competed since the 2024 Open Championship, announced that he would join the 20-player field for his tournament in the Bahamas, which begins December 3. Considering everything the 15-time major champion has endured physically, the announcement caught some observers by surprise. However, there may be no better place for him to test his game and see how his body responds to competition.

Golf analysts from Golf.com debated his return in a recent column. They believe the decision could be about more than simply getting back on the course.

What Does Woods Have Planned for 2027?

In a discussion about Woods’ return, golf insider senior writer Josh Sens suggested the Hero World Challenge is a sensible way for him to ease back into competitive golf.

“Given the major venues on the docket this year — not just Augusta, but St. Andrews and Pebble — you can only imagine how much Woods is chomping at the bit. I can only assume we’ll see him in Georgia this spring. If he can walk four rounds there, he can walk them anywhere.”

That’s one of the big questions for Woods: can he handle the rigors of walking tournaments. This will be a good test.

Josh Schrock was less convinced that the Hero World Challenge announcement offered much insight into Woods’ future schedule. He noted that the limited, no-cut field makes it a logical setting for a competitive return but suggested the 2027 season could be an opportunity for Woods to take one final competitive lap before eventually moving on to the PGA Tour Champions.

Berhow also pointed out that playing in the Bahamas is considerably different from handling the physical demands of Augusta National. The Hero World Challenge will give Woods an opportunity to get some competitive reps, potentially followed by the PNC Championship if he decides to participate.

The Masters Will be the Bigger Test

For Woods, simply getting through four rounds at Augusta would be a significant accomplishment after the injuries and setbacks that have kept him away from competition. A healthy return could also open the door to appearances at some of golf’s most iconic venues later in the year.

There is no guarantee Woods will be able to put together anything resembling a full schedule. His health remains the biggest question, and his history has shown that predicting his next move is anything but a safe bet.

Still, his decision to return at the Hero World Challenge offers some optimism. Woods clearly wants to compete again, and with the major venues awaiting in 2027, he has plenty of motivation to see how far his body will allow him to go.

Berhow writes, “But life doesn’t always have those storybook endings. And, honestly, maybe we already got ours with Tiger — the 2019 Masters.”