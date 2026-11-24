Although LIV Golf announced earlier this month that it would be winding down its operations, at least one former player hasn’t completely given up hope that the Saudi-backed league could return in some capacity.

Travis Smyth, who won a team title alongside Bryson DeChambeau with Crushers GC earlier this year, shared an interesting rumor ahead of this week’s Australian PGA Championship.

Speaking with Fox Sports Australia’s Jimmy Emanuel on November 23, Smyth said he had heard that Ted Goldthorpe of BC Partners was still interested in acquiring LIV Golf.

Smyth suggested Goldthorpe “is still trying to buy it, so it might come back in the future.”

Goldthorpe was heavily involved in the negotiations surrounding the proposed LIV Golf 2.0 and even met privately with DeChambeau as part of those efforts.

While Smyth’s comments are far from confirmation that negotiations have resumed, the possibility of another attempt to revive the league is certainly intriguing.

Travis Smyth Reflects on Lucrative LIV Golf Experience

Few golfers benefited from their opportunities with LIV Golf quite like Smyth did.

The Australian competed in the league’s inaugural event in 2022 and returned as a reserve player in 2026. Despite never winning an individual LIV Golf tournament, Smyth collected approximately $4.3 million in prize money across 12 appearances, per Fox Sports Australia.

He also accomplished something that no other player in the league’s history had managed.

After replacing an injured Paul Casey at LIV Golf Korea in May, Smyth finished tied for eighth individually and helped DeChambeau’s Crushers GC secure the team title.

Just two months later, Smyth filled in for Elvis Smylie on Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC squad, helping the all-Australian team win at LIV Golf UK.

Smyth became the first player to win team titles with two different teams in the same season.

Given his success, it’s hardly surprising that Smyth would welcome LIV Golf’s return.

However, Smyth still recognized some of the problems with its original financial model.

Reflecting on his experience, Smyth told Fox Sports Australia that there was “so much wasted money” at LIV tournaments.

LIV Golf Revival Would Face Significant Obstacles

Even if Goldthorpe remains interested in acquiring LIV Golf, the challenges that prevented the league from securing its future earlier this month haven’t necessarily disappeared.

The league ultimately began winding down operations after BC Partners Credit withdrew its proposed $300 million financing agreement due to an inability to reach acceptable terms, according to Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey.

LIV indicated in its announcement that it would remain receptive to alternative opportunities involving third parties throughout the wind-down process.

However, with several marquee players already pursuing opportunities elsewhere, assembling a competitive roster would present another significant challenge for any prospective buyer.

Smyth himself is preparing for the next chapter of his career.

The 31-year-old secured DP World Tour membership by winning the PGA Tour of Australasia’s Order of Merit and will make his first start as a full member at this week’s Australian PGA Championship, per Golf Australia Magazine.

For now, professional golf continues to move on without LIV. While Goldthorpe’s continued interest remains unconfirmed, the possibility of a LIV Golf revival may be worth keeping an eye on going forward.