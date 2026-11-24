Jordan Spieth recently hosted a successful junior championship with Under Armour.

The inaugural event ran Oct. 16-18 in Dallas. He took time out of his day to chat with every child who competed. The weekend was a success.

His year and recent career tell a different story.

Spieth owns three major titles. He is just the Wanamaker Trophy away from completing the career Grand Slam.

Yet he now struggles to crack the top 10 in PGA Tour fields. He made 22 PGA Tour starts in 2026. None finished in the top 10. His last win, one of 13 on the PGA Tour, came at the 2022 RBC Heritage.

So what went wrong?

Jordan Spieth Dealt Concerning News

Spieth’s swing motion is very different from what it was before. Prehension Athletics compared a 2018 frame of Spieth’s swing with a recent one. Back at his peak, his lead shoulder finished higher. Now his club finishes higher.

Spieth no longer swings with the same muscles. The forearm muscles work in pairs to move the arms in the golf swing.

“Jordan uses his palmaris longus and extensor carpi radialis brevis when he’s at his best,” they said.

“He uses flexor carpi ulnaris or radialis and extensor carpi radialis or ulnaris when he’s at his worst,” they added.

Forearm flexors create gripping force, while extensors stabilize the wrist. A different muscle mix can change how the wrist holds the clubface through impact.

The “worst” list includes the extensor carpi ulnaris. A British Journal of Sports Medicine study of European Tour golfers found 67% of wrist injuries hit the leading wrist. The most significant injury, measured by missed competition, involved the extensor carpi ulnaris tendon.

Spieth knows that tendon well. He had surgery on Aug. 21, 2024, to rebuild the sheath around it in his left wrist. That overlap does not prove cause.

Jordan Spieth Tells Confident, But Data Tells A Different Story

Spieth feels confident in his swing. After the St. Jude Championship, he said he felt he was “getting back to playing really good golf.” In Japan, he said, “I feel that my mechanics are more sound than they’ve been for a while.”

The results have not followed.

Rex Hoggard, a senior writer for Golf Channel, discussed the relegation risk on the Golf Channel Podcast. He said Tour CEO Brian Rolapp wants young talent to arrive sooner.

The new system will “shorten PGA Tour careers, simply as a matter of math,” Hoggard said. He called at least one slump “almost inevitable.”

Hoggard used Spieth as his example.

“This system is going to shorten PGA Tour careers, simply as a matter of math,” he said. And the one I kept going to is I bet that I can come up with a scenario that Jordan Spieth doesn’t survive that first slump on the PGA Tour.”

No matter how good Spieth feels about his game, the data speaks for itself. It is high time he changed some things to bring his career back.

After the regular season, the fall brought no rescue. Spieth did not make the final Aon Next 10. That leaves him without a guaranteed spot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.